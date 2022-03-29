Technology News
loading

Maharashtra Begins Issuing Caste Certificates on Polygon Blockchain Under ‘Digital India’ Initiative

A total of 65,000 Polygon-based caste certificates will be issued in Maharashtra.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 29 March 2022 18:34 IST
Maharashtra Begins Issuing Caste Certificates on Polygon Blockchain Under ‘Digital India’ Initiative

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Shubham Gupta

The step is being taken under the ‘Digital India’ initiative to explore on-chain e-governance

Highlights
  • Maharashtra is giving a Web 3 twist to e-governance
  • Aims to create censorship-prone governance platforms
  • Blockchain tech can disrupt societal methods of record-keeping

Polygon blockchain-based caste certificates are being issued in certain regions of India's Maharashtra state. In one of the firsts of such experiments, the residents of Etapalli village and Gadchiroli district are getting their caste certificates via LegitDoc — a Polygon blockchain-based platform, which makes these certificates instantaneously verifiable. The government of Maharashtra aims to target the economically challenged and tribal population of the mentioned regions in the central Indian state. The step is being taken under the ‘Digital India' initiative to explore on-chain e-governance.

A total of 65,000 Polygon-based caste certificates will be issued in Maharashtra. These identifications help underprivileged people get access to government schemes.

As per Maharashtra authorities, giving a Web 3 reform to this crucial documentation work is intended to “curb the menace of forgeries” and “identify the right beneficiaries for delivery of government schemes”.

“Such an implementation sets a precedent for India to emerge as the frontier in building tech stacks on neutral Web 3 platforms — decentraliation-aligned and de-platformation-resistant alternatives to the censorship-prone American and Chinese dominated digital tech stacks,” Shubham Gupta, Assistant Collector, Etapalli wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Fake caste certificates pasted with a valid QR code on it will also be easy to detect since there will be a mismatch between the data shown on the verification portal and the forged certificate being verified.

“Public blockchains have brought in a new dimension to the Internet, where information can not only be openly sharable, but can be made openly unfalsifiable. Such a solution can disrupt societal methods of record-keeping, identity management, payments, remittances, accounting, fundraisers etc,” Gupta's post added.

Indian authorities have been looking to harness the power of blockchain technology for some time now.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on a blockchain-based Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that will expose Indians to the new digital assets category, without exposing them to the risks of losing money on volatile cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, the reason why Polygon became the blockchain of choice for the Maharashtra government is because it is an India-based Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Polygon, Polygon Blockchain, Maharashtra, Caste Certificates, CBDC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
India to Invest in Exploring Lithium, Cobalt Mines in Australia

Related Stories

Maharashtra Begins Issuing Caste Certificates on Polygon Blockchain Under ‘Digital India’ Initiative
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  3. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on German Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Redmi 10A Budget Phone With Up to 128GB Storage Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  7. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
  8. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  9. Google Maps API Price Hike Is Threatening the Future of Some Companies
  10. Facebook Messenger Adds Useful Shortcuts Feature: How It Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Messenger Adds Support for Shortcuts, Allowing Users to Send Silent Messages, GIFs, More
  2. Spotify Testing TikTok-Style Vertical ‘Audio Newsfeed’ Podcast Discovery Feature: Report
  3. Maharashtra Begins Issuing Caste Certificates on Polygon Blockchain Under ‘Digital India’ Initiative
  4. India to Invest in Exploring Lithium, Cobalt Mines in Australia
  5. Twitter Testing Cricket Tab for Indian Users on Android Amid IPL 2022
  6. Dubai School to Accept Bitcoin, Ether Payments for Tuition Fees: Report
  7. Crypto Ponzi Scheme Busted in Kerala, Investors Allegedly Robbed of Rs. 1,200 Crore
  8. Mahindra Collaborates With Tech Mahindra to Drop Thar SUV NFTs
  9. Pegasus Scandal: NSO Says Israeli Police Was Sold 'Weaker' Variant of Phone Hacking Tool Than Export Version
  10. Tata Motors Says 20 Percent Rise in Battery Cell Cost Increasing Pressure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.