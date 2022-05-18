Linktree has stepped into the Web3 space by launching new features around the NFT sector. The features include an NFT Gallery along with support for NFT profile pictures and background images. The social media link aggregator has partnered with NFT marketplace OpenSea and crypto wallet player Metamask to verify the NFTs that shows up in its gallery. NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens are digital collectibles, the ownership of which is locked and transferrable on a blockchain network. These can be held or sold according to the changes in its value. Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon are popular blockchains that support majority NFTs.

In a bid to keep its NFT community tight, Linktree has also added a special feature called ‘NFT Locks'. This would allow NFT creators on Linktree to lock certain work links on their profiles, that will only be unlocked by visitors who own NFTs by this particular artist.

“Linktree allows you to unify your entire digital presence. And now you can add Web3 to the mix. These features will allow creators to showcase your NFTs and build your Web3 brand and community,” the platform, founded in 2016, said in a tweet.

We're excited about the possibilities of #Web3 in creator empowerment



Today we're launching 3 new features that allow creators to elevate their Linktrees with Web3. We developed some of these features in partnership with @OpenSea



— Linktree (@Linktree_) May 17, 2022

Linktree boasts a userbase of over 23 million users worldwide. Several celebrities and artists use the platform to promote their work to a wider, global audience.

Ryan Foutty, the vice president of business development at OpenSea believes that it is these NFT artists, trying to show their work on Linktree, that will expand their viewer base and buyer counts.

“The new integration allows users to prominently display the work they've created or proudly collected, now just one click away on Linktree. We know many NFT creators and collectors already use Linktree to link to their collections on OpenSea, and we're excited that the Linktree integration makes NFT displays that much more seamless and engaging,” The Block News quoted Foutty as saying.

Linktree is not the first social platform that has turned to the craze of NFTs to elaborate their services and churn more users.

Earlier this month, Meta said that its photo-messaging app Instagram is gearing up to support NFTs built on four blockchains — Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow.

In January, Twitter, launched a tool that lets users showcase their NFTs as hexagonal profile pictures.

In fact, even Reddit is also reportedly planning to add a feature that will let its users showcase their NFTs as profile pictures.

The sales of NFTs reached some $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021 as the speculative crypto asset exploded in popularity, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.