Liechtenstein-Based Family-Run Bank Offers Clients Direct Crypto Investments

The service will be custodied through a partnership with Swiss SEBA Bank.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 5 May 2022 16:07 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Quantitatives.io

One of Liechtenstein's more prominent high-end banks is now offering direct crypto investment

Highlights
  • LGT Bank is the largest family-owned private bank in the world
  • SEBA Bank will provide the necessary trading and custody services
  • LGT will provide the same tax documentation for tax returns

Liechtenstein's LGT Bank, the largest family-owned banking group in the world now offers direct investments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through a partnership with Swiss financial institution SEBA Bank. LGT Bank is starting off with the top 5 cryptocurrencies by market cap; Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, purchasable with Euros, US dollars and Swiss Francs. Trading will take place only once a day with SEBA Bank providing the necessary trading and custody services for the implementation of LGT's offerings.

"We are very pleased that we can now offer our clients convenient access to these markets while upholding the highest security standards," said Roland Matt, CEO of LGT Bank in Liechtenstein. "We worked intensively on this offering."

LGT claims that the partnership seeks to reduce security risks for its clients that it says are common in the space, including market, liquidity, and private key possession risks.

“We have the expertise, established processes and, above all, a custody solution that is ISAE-certified and established by independent bodies,” said Franz Bergmüller, CEO of SEBA Bank, in a release. "As a licensed and FINMA-regulated Swiss bank with a core competence in cryptocurrencies and digital assets, we enable banks and their clients to handle traditional and digital assets securely."

Bergmüller continued to say, "The range of services combined with the highest security standards makes SEBA Bank's service offering unique, and we are very pleased to be able to use our expertise to support LGT in expanding its services for digital assets."

Existing clients of LGT Bank will find the processes for investing in Bitcoin similar to the processes associated with traditional assets. LGT will provide the same tax documentation for tax returns and the liquidity will be accessible after a short period of time if a client chooses to sell.

The initial offering is only available to select clients located in Liechtenstein and Switzerland. The clients must also be designated as either professional clients or have been previously part of an external asset manager.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
