Luna Foundation Guard Spent Almost $3 Billion Worth Bitcoin in Failed UST Revival Attempt

The foundation had accumulated a total of more than 80,000 Bitcoin, worth over $3 billion (roughly Rs. 23,355 crore) last week.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 17 May 2022 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Luna Foundation Group

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) finally broke its silence on the state of its crypto reserves

  • LFG plans to use its reserves to compensate UST's remaining users
  • LFG reportedly has only 313 Bitcoin left now
  • LFG held a reserve consisting of 80,394 BTC, other assets on May 7

Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the non-profit organisation set up to promote the growth of the Terra ecosystem has revealed in a Twitter thread that it had sold off almost its entire Bitcoin reserve in a failed attempt to prevent the meltdown of its native governance token LUNA and flagship stablecoin UST. LFG had revealed on May 7, the day before UST began to de-peg from its targeted $1 (roughly Rs. 78) parity, it had 80,394 Bitcoin — worth around $3 billion (roughly Rs. 23,355 crore) at the time, along with approximately 26.2 million USDT, 23.5 million USDC, 1.9 million AVAX, 1.6 million LUNA, and 697,344 UST.

After UST began de-pegging on May 8, the LFG admitted to selling all of its Tether and USD Coin reserves for an aggregate of 50,200,071 UST and transferred 52,189 Bitcoin to trade with a counterparty for 1,515,689,462 UST. After its actions had failed to stabilise the system, on May 10, the LFG exchanged an additional 33,206 Bitcoin for 1,164,018,521 UST in a last-ditch effort to defend the stablecoin's peg.

According to the foundation, this left it with only 313 Bitcoin worth around $9.2 million (roughly Rs. 71 crore) at current prices, about $11.7 million (roughly Rs. 91 crore) worth of BNB, $63.29 million (roughly Rs. 49,272 crore) worth of Avalanche, and an excess of LUNA and UST tokens worth almost nothing at current prices.

In total, LFG's reserves are currently worth around $81 million (roughly Rs. 630.5 crore), significantly down from the $4.1 billion (roughly Rs. 31,917 crore) they were worth at their height on May 3.

The LFG said it was looking to use its remaining assets "to compensate remaining users of $UST," with the smallest holders being first in line. "We are still debating through various distribution methods," the Foundation said, announcing that updates would follow soon.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Terra, LUNA, Luna Foundation Guard, LFG
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Binance Looks to Solidify Its Legal Armour to Tackle Future Lawsuits, Regulatory Scrutiny

