Ledger Partners With the Sandbox to Educate Metaverse Gamers on Self Custody of Crypto Assets

Ledger will be providing SAND owners with custom Ledger Nanos as part of the partnership.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 5 April 2022 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sabastien Borget

Ledger makes hardware crypto wallets with security features

  • Over 500,000 people reportedly use The Sandbox
  • Ledger to promote self-custody of crypto assets with partnership
  • Deal aims to Educate metaverse gamers on crypto security and storage

Ledger, the France-based hardware crypto wallet company, has teamed up with metaverse gaming platform, The Sandbox, to help spread crypto awareness and education among metaverse gamers. Ledger officially announced the deal at the Non-Fungible Conference currently underway in Lisbon, Portugal. As per Ian Rogers, Ledger's chief experience officer, education around cryptocurrencies and security is of umpteenth importance. The Sandbox reportedly had over 500,000 users as of November 2021 and the platform roped in $93 million (roughly Rs. 700 crore).

While speaking at the Non-Fungible Conference, Rogers acknowledged Sabastien Borget, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, The Sandbox, for joining in the effort.

“The reality is that educated people become Ledger customers, and so we just want to make sure that all people have all the education they need to be safe and to properly manage this incredible right and freedom that they have of self-custody,” Rogers said.

Ledger aims to inform people about the uses of private crypto wallets, like the ones it provides. These wallets allow people to self-hold their crypto assets that reduce the risks of losing them to hacks or breaches.

“Self-custody really gives you personal freedom, but it's also responsibility. You have to take it super seriously so that you keep that right and don't lose it (crypto holdings),” Rogers added.

A video clipping of Rogers' speech has been shared by CoinTelegraph on Twitter.

In November last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk backed the idea of investors keeping custody of their crypto assets like Dogecoin, rather than relying on centralised exchanges like Binance and Robinhood.

These exchanges simplify the selling and purchasing of cryptocurrencies but also hold custody of these assets — something that Musk does not seem to support.

Ledger plans to announce more details about the partnership in the coming times.

It has also committed to provide custom Ledger Nanos to the holders of SAND cryptocurrency, which is native to The Sandbox ecosystem. These are pen drive-like hardware wallets for managing and storing crypto assets.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Ledger, Sandbox, crypto education, Elon Musk
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
