Ledger, the France-based hardware crypto wallet company, has teamed up with metaverse gaming platform, The Sandbox, to help spread crypto awareness and education among metaverse gamers. Ledger officially announced the deal at the Non-Fungible Conference currently underway in Lisbon, Portugal. As per Ian Rogers, Ledger's chief experience officer, education around cryptocurrencies and security is of umpteenth importance. The Sandbox reportedly had over 500,000 users as of November 2021 and the platform roped in $93 million (roughly Rs. 700 crore).

While speaking at the Non-Fungible Conference, Rogers acknowledged Sabastien Borget, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, The Sandbox, for joining in the effort.

“The reality is that educated people become Ledger customers, and so we just want to make sure that all people have all the education they need to be safe and to properly manage this incredible right and freedom that they have of self-custody,” Rogers said.

Ledger aims to inform people about the uses of private crypto wallets, like the ones it provides. These wallets allow people to self-hold their crypto assets that reduce the risks of losing them to hacks or breaches.

“Self-custody really gives you personal freedom, but it's also responsibility. You have to take it super seriously so that you keep that right and don't lose it (crypto holdings),” Rogers added.

A video clipping of Rogers' speech has been shared by CoinTelegraph on Twitter.

In November last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk backed the idea of investors keeping custody of their crypto assets like Dogecoin, rather than relying on centralised exchanges like Binance and Robinhood.

These exchanges simplify the selling and purchasing of cryptocurrencies but also hold custody of these assets — something that Musk does not seem to support.

Ledger plans to announce more details about the partnership in the coming times.

It has also committed to provide custom Ledger Nanos to the holders of SAND cryptocurrency, which is native to The Sandbox ecosystem. These are pen drive-like hardware wallets for managing and storing crypto assets.