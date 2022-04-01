Technology News
loading

‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto

Parliamentarian Karim Xanzheza urged the central bank of Kyrgyzstan to stop avoiding the crypto sector and begin working on a CBDC.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 1 April 2022 14:44 IST
‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Irene Strong

Conversations around cryptocurrency have officially made it to the parliament in Kyrgyzstan

Highlights
  • Kyrgyzstan parliamentarian calls for legal rules around crypto
  • Karim Xanzheza slams central bank of Kyrgyzstan for ignoring crypto
  • Kyrgyzstan reportedly regulates crypto mining via taxes

Kyrgyzstan is opening discussions around cryptocurrencies. “Nothing grows as fast as cryptocurrency,” Karim Xanzheza, Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, recently said in a statement while batting in favour of cryptocurrencies. While urging lawmakers to club crypto services under a legal framework, Xanzheza said that Kyrgyzstan could really take advantage of the digital assets sector if timely measures are adopted. As per Britannica, Kyrgyzstan is a small country with a population of around 6.7 million and a GDP of around $8 billion (roughly Rs. 60,839 crore).

Slamming the central bank of Kyrgyzstan for avoiding the up-and-coming digital assets sector, Xanzheza said it is crucial for the country to begin work on a national digital currency, CryptoPotato reported.

The parliamentarian made his case citing the popularity of Bitcoin and Ether along with other cryptocurrencies that have only escalated of late in bigger nations.

Capable of facilitating instant transactions of large sums, cryptocurrencies are also seen as a threat that could challenge the positions of physical currencies.

In order to eradicate this fear, governments from around the world are exploring ‘CBDCs' or central bank digital currencies. CBDCs are built similar to cryptocurrencies on blockchain technology, but they are controlled by the central banks.

Essentially, Xanzheza intends to have Kyrgyzstan join other nations that are looking to explore the crypto sector but within the limits of their laws.

The development comes after thousands of illegal crypto mining hubs were shut down in Kyrgyzstan last year. The country reportedly regulates crypto mining via taxes.

Many nations, are taking a regulatory approach towards the crypto sector in order to harness the power of blockchain-based payment systems.

The tax laws imposed by India on virtual digital assets, for instance, have gone into effect on Friday, April 1. India aims to bring crypto under its tax regime as part of its plans to keep an eye on crypto movement and curb potential risks of its misuse for illicit activities like money laundering and terror financing.

Vietnam, Australia, Dubai, and Brazil have also begun taking their first steps towards making the crypto sector adhere to their respective laws.

Remittance-depended nations such as Tonga and Nigeria have also shown interest in the crypto sector, in order to save the service fee that international money transfer platforms like Western Union slash away.

Using crypto assets to facilitate cross border money transfers would not empty the pockets of those nations that depend on their diaspora working abroad to send back money and keep their country's economy alive and healthy.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Kyrgyzstan, Crypto Laws, Bitcoin, Ether
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees

Related Stories

‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  2. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  3. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  4. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  5. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  6. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  7. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
  10. YouTube May Be Getting a New ‘Podcasts’ Homepage, Audio Ads: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.