Technology News
loading

KuCoin Expands Crypto Services with Decentralised, Self-Custodial Wallet Platform

For now, the KuCoin Wallet is live on web browsers. Its mobile application is expected to be released soon as well.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 2 June 2022 15:38 IST
KuCoin Expands Crypto Services with Decentralised, Self-Custodial Wallet Platform

Photo Credit: Twitter/ KuCoin

The KuCoin Wallet will be adding special sections around DeFi, GameFi, NFTs

Highlights
  • KuCoin Wallet will be integrated with Windvane NFT marketplace
  • Release date of KuCoin Wallet’s mobile app undisclosed
  • KuCoin CEO has called this wallet launch a significant step

Acting on the rising demand for expansive crypto-related services, KuCoin crypto exchange has decided to expand its service offerings in the sector. The Seychelles-based company has announced its crypto wallet platform, which is decentralised and self-custodial in nature. Named the KuCoin Wallet, the platform supports multi-chain aggregation that enables users to send, receive, and store BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and BNB among other cryptocurrency tokens. For now, the wallet is live on web browsers. Its mobile application is expected to be released soon as well.

The crypto exchange, established in 2017, will be adding special sections around decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT), and GameFi sectors.

In a bid to purchase, store, and browse NFTs or digital collectibles — KuCoin Wallet will be integrated with Windvane NFT marketplace.

In addition, the wallet's self-custodial feature audited by Hacken allows users to access full control of their assets, since they manage their own private keys.

“As the gateway to the Web3 network, crypto wallets are an important requirement for users to participate in the decentralised ecosystem and have developed far more than being a mere tool for storing digital assets,” Lyu noted.

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin called the launch of this wallet service a ‘significant step' in the country's Web3 exploration. He also posted the announcement on Twitter.

KuCoin claims that its goal is to go beyond centralised trading services and give its services more Web3 flavours.

The launch of its wallet comes just days after the crypto exchange raised fresh capital of $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,158 crore) in a pre-Series B funding round.

A bunch of venture capital firms like Circle Ventures and Jump Crypto have pumped-in the recent capital influx for KuCoin, reinstating trust in the crypto exchange business.

The company had also secured $20 million (roughly Rs. 155 crore) in a Round A funding back in November 2018. It is listed as the fifth largest crypto exchange on the market as per CoinMarketCap.

In fact, last year KuCoin ‘merged' reality with virtual reality (VR) to introduce its new metaverse office in a stunning virtual reality-based building called ‘Bloktopia'.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, KuCoin, KuCoin Wallet
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oukitel WP19 Rugged Phone With Massive 21,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

KuCoin Expands Crypto Services with Decentralised, Self-Custodial Wallet Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  8. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  9. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth
  2. Apple's App Store Blocked Fraud Transactions Worth $1.5 Billion, Stopped Over 1.6 Million Risky Apps in 2021
  3. Diablo Immortal Released on Android, iOS Before Official Launch Date; PC Beta Still on Its Way
  4. Phones Powered by Unisoc SoCs Vulnerable to Remote Hacker Attacks: Check Point Research
  5. UPI, Non-Cash Payments to Constitute 65 Percent of All Transactions by 2026: Report
  6. Facebook Messenger Gets a Dedicated Calls Tab in New Design Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leads Foldable Smartphone Segment in Q1 2022: DSCC
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With Climes to Introduce Carbon Neutralisation Options on Flight Booking
  9. Concrete Urban Buildings, Neighbourhoods Can Heat Up Microclimates in Cities: Here's How
  10. Indian-Origin Engineer’s Team Create E-Skin That Can Feel Pain, Might Help to Develop New Generation Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.