Technology News
loading

‘Anti-Fud Fund’ Launched by KuCoin CEO to Trigger Awareness, Education, Protection Around Crypto

This move by Lyu comes after recently a Twitter user ‘Otteroooo’ was called-out by Lyu for spreading fake information about KuCoin.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 27 July 2022 16:39 IST
‘Anti-Fud Fund’ Launched by KuCoin CEO to Trigger Awareness, Education, Protection Around Crypto

Photo Credit: Twitter/ KuCoin

The Web3 industry is still in its developing stage hence misinformation around it spreads easily

Highlights
  • Details around the financial part of this fund remain unknown
  • KuCoin chief aims to prevent financial frauds via crypto
  • Johnny Lyu will also keep legal aid around against fake news mongers

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin crypto exchange, is taking measures to identify those spreading misinformation around the nascent sector. Lyu has announced the launch of an “Anti-FUD Fund” to take action against ‘fuders' and also to help crypto investors distinguish between genuine information and fake data around the digital assets industries. This move by Lyu comes after recently a Twitter user ‘Otteroooo' was called-out by Lyu for spreading fake information about KuCoin. Lyu has made an official announcement around this fund on Twitter.

As per the KuCoin chief, this anti-fud fund will deliver knowledge around crypto, encourage industry leaders to engage with the crypto community, and initiate legal action against fake news spreaders.

Lyu has stated clearly, that if misinformation is not controlled timely, it would have a direct negative impact on the growth of the Web3 industry.

More scams would also need more security measures, which will give birth to more tracking technologies, Lyu has predicted.

Recently, the now defunct Twitter account of @otteroooo had started spreading rumours of a potential ban on the withdrawal of funds from KuCoin.

Lyu had tweeted reacting to these speculations while noting that his firm was operating well.

Singapore's financial regulator recently accused embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital of exceeding its assets threshold and providing false information around it.

These kinds of cases are bound to shake the already delicate foundation of trust on the digital assets sector.

In a bid to safeguard members of the crypto community from falling prey to websites spreading false information, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has opened a trial, aiming to activate their auto-takedown from the Web.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: KuCoin, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Frauds, Johnny Lyu
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme Q5 Carnival Edition With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

‘Anti-Fud Fund’ Launched by KuCoin CEO to Trigger Awareness, Education, Protection Around Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. 5G Spectrum Auction Undergoes Fifth Round of Bidding
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry
  6. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  7. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  8. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Camera Sensor Tipped: All Details
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features
  2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely: Report
  3. Coinbase Share Prices Fall 21 Percent as US SEC Probes Its Token Listings
  4. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  5. Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify Premium Subscribers Grow to 188 Million in Q2, Monthly Active Users Rise to 433 Million: Details
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 Flight Jacket Sells at Auction for $2.8 Million
  9. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  10. Redmi K50S Pro 200-Megapixel Sensor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped Again, Along With Other Specifications: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.