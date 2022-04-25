Technology News
loading

Kraken Exchange Receives Licence to Operate in Abu Dhabi: ADGM

The Kraken group, founded in 2011, serves more than 9 million customers across 60 countries.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from Reuters | Updated: 25 April 2022 16:13 IST
Kraken Exchange Receives Licence to Operate in Abu Dhabi: ADGM

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Kraken

Dubai issued its first law governing digital assets and formed the VARA to oversee the sector in March

Highlights
  • ADGM introduced a virtual asset regulatory framework in 2018
  • The Kraken group was founded in 2011
  • Kraken group serves more than 9 million customers

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) said on Monday it has licenced the Kraken group to operate a regulated virtual asset exchange platform in the financial free zone.

Kraken is the first global virtual assets exchange group in the United Arab Emirates to receive a full financial licence from the ADGM, it said.

Kraken MENA (Middle East and North Africa) aims to provide access to virtual assets through regulated funding, trading, and custodial services in dirhams, UAE's currency.

ADGM introduced a virtual asset regulatory framework in 2018 and has since established itself as a leading global hub and business platform for virtual asset activities for local, regional and international firms.

UAE's main business hub, Dubai, has also been attracting cryptocurrency firms as it issued its first law governing digital assets and formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee the sector in March.

The Kraken group, founded in 2011, serves more than 9 million customers across 60 countries.

Earlier this month, Binance crypto exchange also received the necessary approvals to operate as a broker-dealer of virtual assets in Abu Dhabi. Binance has operational licences in three UAE regions including Dubai and Bahrain.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, Cryptocurrency, Binance, Virtual asset exchange, Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, Kraken
Nokia G21, Nokia G11 India Launch Expected on April 26 as Company Teases Upcoming G-Series Handsets
Kraken Exchange Receives Licence to Operate in Abu Dhabi: ADGM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  2. Moto G52 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India
  3. Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units
  4. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  5. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  9. Micromax In 2c Set to Launch in India on April 26, Company Announces
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. MG Motor India Partners With Bharat Petroleum on EV Charging Infrastructure
  2. New York State Senator Proposes to Criminalise Crypto Frauds, Rug Pull Scams
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Imminent, Developer Infinity Ward Hints Via Twitter
  4. Kraken Exchange Receives Licence to Operate in Abu Dhabi: ADGM
  5. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 India Launch Expected on April 26 as Company Teases Upcoming G-Series Handsets
  6. Swiggy Step-Ahead Programme Launched: Lets Delivery Partners Transition to Full-Time Jobs With Salary, Benefits
  7. BGMI Special Ghatak Voice Pack Now Available, New Character 'Victor' Announced
  8. Shiba Inu Launches SHIB Burning Portal to Reward Community Members and Reduce Total Circulation
  9. Apple Working on Satellite Connectivity for Apple Watch; New iMac Model With M3 Chip for 2023: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.