Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26 Million to US SEC for Unlawful Crypto Promotion on Social Media

Kim Kardashian is not the first celebrity to attract the attention of regulators for their involvement in cryptocurrency.

By Associated Press |  Updated: 3 October 2022 19:46 IST
Kim Kardashian has agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million (nearly Rs. 10 crore) to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she'd been paid $250,000 (nearly Rs. 2 crore) to do so.

The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation.

The SEC said Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax.

Kardashian's Instagram post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.

“The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion,” Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's division of enforcement, said in a prepared statement.

Kardashian has agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.

“Kim Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter. She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits,” a lawyer for Kardashian said in an email.

While Kardashian is well known for reality TV, currently appearing on The Kardashians on Hulu, she is also a successful businesswoman. Her brands include SKIMS, which has shapewear, loungewear and other products, and a skincare line called SKKN.

Cryptocurrency has attracted increasing attention from Congress. A bipartisan proposal last month would hand the regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether, two popular cryptocurrencies, to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission after wild swings in crypto valuations, dozens of scams and hundreds of billions of dollars gained and lost.

Kardashian is not the first celebrity to attract the attention of regulators for their involvement in cryptocurrency. In 2018, the agency settled charges against professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and music producer DJ Khaled for failing to disclose payments they received for promoting investments in digital currency.

This year, crypto investors have seen prices plunge and companies crater with fortunes and jobs disappearing overnight, and some firms have been accused by federal regulators of running an illegal securities exchange.

