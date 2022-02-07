Technology News
Justin Bieber Expands NFT Collection, Buys Second Bored Ape in Two Weeks for $470,000: Report

In the last two weeks, Bieber has spent nearly $2 million (roughly Rs. 15 crore) on Bored Ape NFTs.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 7 February 2022 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Justin Bieber

Bieber’s newest purchase is listed as Bored Ape #3850 on OpenSea NFT marketplace

  • Justin Bieber has reportedly bought Bored Ape #3850 on OpenSea
  • Official confirmation on the purchase still awaited
  • This is Bieber’s second Bored Ape purchase in two weeks

Justin Bieber reportedly purchased a new NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) for $470,000 (roughly Rs. 3.5 crore) over the weekend. This makes for the 27-year-old popstar's second Bored Ape NFT purchase in two weeks, but the official confirmation on this sale remains awaited. The BAYC NFT project is a collection of 10,000 algorithmically generated illustrations of cartoonised apes, all unique.

Bieber's newest purchase is listed as Bored Ape #3850 on OpenSea NFT marketplace, as per a report by HighSnobiety.

This piece is a caricature of a blue bandana-clad ape, wearing a bluish chequered shirt, and a green puffed jacket with a purple background. The icy and shiny diamond-like teeth of this ape makes for its distinct feature.

The multiple Grammy winner reportedly paid ETH 166 to obtain this NFT.

In the last two weeks, Bieber has spent nearly $2 million (roughly Rs. 15 crore) on Bored Ape NFTs.

Last week, the “Peaches” singer found himself to be the subject for memes and jokes after he dished out $1.3 million (roughly Rs. 10 crore) to buy Bored Ape #3001.

The NFT that was bought by the Canadian singer cost ETH 500 and it shows a teary, brown-coloured ape standing in a “new punk blue” background in a simple black-coloured t-shirt.

The original price of this piece was around $270,908 (roughly Rs. 2 crore) at the time of sale, but Bieber bought it for a price 300 percent higher, Bitcoin.com had reported.

Trollers had attacked the singer at the time for pouring in money on a Bored Ape NFT with no fancy feature.

Bieber is not the only one smitten by the Bored Ape NFTs. Several celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Gwyneth Paltrow hold BAYC NFTs.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Justin Bieber, Bored Ape, BAYC NFT, Non-Fungible Token
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
