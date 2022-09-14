Technology News
loading

JP Morgan Looking to Hire Crypto, Metaverse Specialist Amid Web3 Boom

The bank with more than 135,000 clients in over 180 countries, is aiming at expanding its financial services.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 September 2022 12:03 IST
JP Morgan Looking to Hire Crypto, Metaverse Specialist Amid Web3 Boom

Photo Credit: Facebook/ JP Morgan

JP Morgan has mandated understanding of blockchain tech for this job role

Highlights
  • JP Morgan is looking to expand financial services offerings
  • Appointee will have to work with blockchain, Web3 firms
  • Applications for the position still open

Wall Street bank JP Morgan is seemingly looking to dive deeper into the Web3 sector. As per a latest job offer posted by the lender on LinkedIn, it is scouting for a ‘Vice President for Payments Business Development' to lead its technology team. The focus area for the appointee to this role will have a lot to do with exploring crypto, metaverse, and Web3. Technical knowledge of the blockchain network is a skill that JP Morgan has noted for this recruitment.

On a wider scale, the bank with more than 135,000 clients in over 180 countries, is aiming at expanding its financial services. Cryptocurrencies and virtual digital assets have, in recent times, emerged as valuable decentralised possessions of significant values with the sector's market cap having touched $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,38,59,465 crore) last year.

“Identify and win new payments opportunities in the Web3, crypto, fintech, and the metaverse industry subvertical, across treasury services, merchant services, commercial card and trade, especially with clients where we have no or low wallet share,” wrote JP Morgan in the LinkedIn post, outlining key responsibilities for whoever bags the role.

In addition, the person will also be tasked with the responsibility of garnering an overall understanding of the business opportunities that the bank could fit itself in with players of the Web3, crypto, fintech, and metaverse industries.

“Understand industry trends to better determine their requirements and identify potential new business opportunities for JP Morgan Payments via appropriate solution(s); traditional cash management, trade, International, liquidity and commercial card,” the post noted.

The financial mammoth is not compromising on expertise for the suitor for this opportunity. Only people with over five years of experience are eligible to apply for this position.

Back in February 2022, JP Morgan became the first major global bank to mark its entry into the Decentraland metaverse.

In a report released earlier this year, JP Morgan predicted that the economics of the metaverse – or metanomics – will soon swell up to $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 79,55,450 crore) in annual revenue.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto, Web3, Metaverse, JP Morgan
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop With 10.5-Inch Display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details

Related Stories

JP Morgan Looking to Hire Crypto, Metaverse Specialist Amid Web3 Boom
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers Launched in India: Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra First Impressions: Checking All the Boxes
  6. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headphones With 22-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Price Cuts in India, Now Available for as Low as Rs. 18,500
  3. Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop With 10.5-Inch Display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. JP Morgan Looking to Hire Crypto, Metaverse Specialist Amid Web3 Boom
  5. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max AnTuTu Scores Suggest 19 Percent Improvement Over Predecessors
  7. National Cinema Day Postponed to September 23, Movie Tickets Priced at Rs. 75
  8. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  9. Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Reunite for a Grand 1920s Hollywood Party
  10. Twitter Shareholders Approve Elon Musk's Takeover Deal Ahead of Upcoming Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.