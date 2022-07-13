Technology News
Biden’s Crypto Order Now Open for Public Comments, Deadline Closes on August 8

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden had signed an executing order, directing relevant agencies to start work on drafting laws around the crypto sector.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 13 July 2022 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

On March 9, 2022, President Biden asked government officials to formulate crypto guidelines

  • Suggestions on crypto laws to reach White House around September
  • US citizens must refrain from sharing private information as suggestions
  • Biden had ordered formulation of crypto laws in March this year

The US seems to be inching closer to getting laws governing its crypto industry. The public of the US can now weigh-in on the kind of crypto rules they want tailored specifically for them. The last date for accepting public suggestions has been decided as August 8 by the US government. Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden had signed an executing order, directing relevant agencies to start work on drafting laws around the crypto sector.

“The department invites input, data, and recommendations pertaining to the implications of development and adoption of digital assets and changes in financial market and payment infrastructures for United States consumers, investors, businesses, and for equitable economic growth,” the US Treasury wrote in a Federal Register post.

Public suggestions can include attachments and other supporting materials, that will be part of the public record.

Upon submission, each suggestion will be inspected by government officials.

“Do not submit any information in your comments or supporting materials that you consider confidential or inappropriate for public disclosure,” the post by the US Treasury further noted.

On March 9, 2022, President Biden asked government officials to formulate crypto guidelines, focussed on protecting investors as well as businesses that are part of the arena.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is required to submit a response to the White House in September in response to Biden's order.

Since transactions of virtual digital assets are largely untraceable, investors could expose themselves to crimes such as fraud and theft as well as other statutory and regulatory violations.

Several nations around the world are currently working drafting their crypto laws. These nations include India, Australia as well as the UK.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Joe Biden, Crypto Laws, US
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
