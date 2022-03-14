Technology News
Japan Reminds Crypto Exchanges to Act in Line With Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus

Japan’s request came after a G7 statement said Western nations "will impose costs on illicit Russian actors using digital assets to enhance and transfer their wealth”.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 March 2022 14:43 IST
The government will work as one to strengthen measures against the transfer of funds using crypto assets

Highlights
  • The US Treasury Department issued new guidance on Friday
  • There are growing concerns among G7 advanced economies
  • There were 31 crypto exchanges in Japan as of March 4

Japan requested on Monday that crypto exchanges not process transactions involving crypto assets subject to asset-freeze sanctions against Russia and Belarus, officials said on Monday.

The request was made after a Group of Seven (G7) statement on Friday that said Western nations "will impose costs on illicit Russian actors using digital assets to enhance and transfer their wealth."

There are growing concerns among G7 advanced economies that cryptocurrencies are being used by Russian entities as a loophole for financial sanctions imposed upon the country for invading Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department issued new guidance on Friday that required US-based cryptocurrency firms not to engage in transactions with sanction targets.

"We decided to make an announcement to keep the G7 momentum alive," said a senior official at Japan's Financial Services Agency. "The sooner the better."

The government will work as one to strengthen measures against the transfer of funds using crypto assets that would be in violation of the sanctions, FSA and the Ministry of Finance said in a joint statement.

Unauthorised payments to targets under sanctions, including in crypto assets - such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens - are subject to punishment of up to three years in prison or a JPY 1 million (roughly Rs. 6.5 lakh) fine, the FSA said.

There were 31 crypto exchanges in Japan as of March 4, according to an industry association.

