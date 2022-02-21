Technology News
loading

No Cash, No Problem: Jamaica Names Upcoming CBDC ‘Jam-Dex’, Reveals Logo

The tri-coloured logo of Jam-Dex is inspired by the national fruit of Jamaica, called the ackee.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 21 February 2022 19:08 IST
No Cash, No Problem: Jamaica Names Upcoming CBDC ‘Jam-Dex’, Reveals Logo

Photo Credit: Bank of Jamaica

The logo of Jam-Dex takes inspiration from the country’s national fruit, ackee

Highlights
  • Jamaica’s CBDC gets name, tagline, and logo
  • Jamaica’s Jam-Dex CBDC to release soon
  • India and Russia to also get CBDC soon

Jam-Dex has been chosen as the name of the national digital currency that is coming soon to Jamaica. In the approaching days, the Caribbean nation plans to roll out its central bank digital currency (CBDC) with the tagline, “No Cash, No Problem!”. The tri-coloured logo of Jam-Dex is inspired by the national fruit of Jamaica, called the ackee. The idea of choosing this native fruit as a logo was to offer a visually distinct and easy-to-recognise icon.

The Bank of Jamaica in an official statement explained that the inception of Jam-Dex is inspired by what the currency means — Jamaica Digital Exchange.

The name, the tagline, as well as the logo of Jam-Dex were picked out of submissions made by citizens of the nation.

Ashley Payne won the prize money for getting her suggested CBDC name and tagline picked by a select jury. Payne walked away with a total of $3,846 (roughly Rs. 2.8 lakh) along with $320 (roughly Rs. 24,000) worth of Jam-Dex tokens.

For conceptualising and designing the logo, Gerrard Harvey walked away with the prizes of $2,244 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh) in regular currency and $160 (roughly Rs.12,000) in CBDC.

The exact rollout date of Jam-Dex remains awaited for now.

Presently, several other nations are also working on launching their own blockchain-based digital currencies.

Russia has already begun testing its CBDC named Digital Ruble.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also confirmed plans to bring a national digital rupee in the coming days.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currency, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Jam Dex, Jamaica
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Lenovo Legion Y700 Pops Up in Live Images, Specifications Tipped Alongside
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Related Stories

No Cash, No Problem: Jamaica Names Upcoming CBDC ‘Jam-Dex’, Reveals Logo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro 512GB Storage Variant Launched in Ceramic White Colour
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  6. Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date Set for February 24: All Details
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G First Sale in India Begins Today: All Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Vivo V23e 5G Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Unveils Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining at ISSCC 2022
  2. AirPods May Enable ‘Pose Detection’ for Better Results With Apple Fitness+, Patent Application Suggests
  3. No Cash, No Problem: Jamaica Names Upcoming CBDC ‘Jam-Dex’, Reveals Logo
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 Pops Up in Live Images, Specifications Tipped Alongside
  6. Tesla Now Accepts Dogecoin at its Santa Monica Supercharger Facility, CEO Elon Musk Announces
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Scavenger Hunt Announced, Offers Chance to Win Latest Royale Pass 8
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 Renders Leak Ahead of MWC 2022 Launch
  9. Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Specifications Leak, Oppo Find X5 Lite Renders Surface Online
  10. Oppo Pad Specifications Leaked via Retailer Listing, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 870 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.