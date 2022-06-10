In a bid to provide free-of-cost knowledge around cryptocurrencies, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and hip-hop artist Jay-Z have decided to launch a course. The name of this initiative is called ‘The Bitcoin Academy', and it will organise a series of classes on crypto trading and minting, that will break down the informational barrier for the residents of Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, that also happens to be the hometown of Jay-Z. These free crypto classes, which will be available in-person and online, will be presented by Crypto Blockchain Plug and Black Bitcoin Billionaire.

Crypto expert Najah J. Roberts of Crypto Blockchain Plug, and software developer Lamar Wilson from Black Bitcoin Billionaire will be leading this educational course.

“This program aims to provide education, empower the community with knowledge, and get rid of some of the barriers so that residents can learn more about Bitcoin specifically and finance in general,” the information available on the website of The Bitcoin Academy claimed.

Now married to pop singer Beyonce, Jay-Z grew up in the Marcy Housing Projects in Brooklyn, New York. The housing project is built and operated by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) in order to provide shelter to underprivileged people.

The hip-hop performer is launching this crypto educational initiative, hoping to help people dwelling in Marcy Housings to get job training in the up-and-coming Web3 industry.

The classes under this course will go live in September. Along with education, attendees of these crypto classes will also be served dinner after in-person lectures.

Not just adults, The Bitcoin Academy will also be giving crypto classes to children aged between five and seventeen.

Dorsey's online payments firm ‘Block' (formerly ‘Square') is providing additional grants and on-ground support for this initiative.

“The Bitcoin Academy is currently focused on Marcy Houses, but we hope to expand to other neighbourhoods soon. Those participating in the program will receive MiFi devices and a one-year limited data plan, plus smartphones if needed. Residents may keep the devices,” the website information added.

The development comes at a time when crypto mining and adoption, both are on a rise in the US.

In a recent report, Deloitte said that over 75 percent retailers in the US are interested in adopting cryptocurrencies as alternatives to traditional modes such as dollar and cards.

While the US government is yet to announce rules around the crypto sector, it has been taking measures to spread awareness around the sector among the masses.

In March, the US Treasury Department had launched an initiative to raise awareness about the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.

The Treasury's Financial Literacy Education Commission is also looking to create educational materials and organise outreach to inform the public about how crypto assets work and how they differ from other forms of payment.​