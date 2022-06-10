Technology News
loading

‘The Bitcoin Academy’: Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Open Free Education Programme on Crypto

These free crypto classes, that will be available in-person and online, will be presented by Crypto Blockchain Plug and Black Bitcoin Billionaire.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 June 2022 16:49 IST
‘The Bitcoin Academy’: Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Open Free Education Programme on Crypto

Photo Credit: Website/ The Bitcoin Academy

The classes under this course will go live in September

Highlights
  • Attendees of this course will get phones and internet connection
  • Separate classes for children will also be launched
  • The classes will be online as well as offline

In a bid to provide free-of-cost knowledge around cryptocurrencies, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and hip-hop artist Jay-Z have decided to launch a course. The name of this initiative is called ‘The Bitcoin Academy', and it will organise a series of classes on crypto trading and minting, that will break down the informational barrier for the residents of Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, that also happens to be the hometown of Jay-Z. These free crypto classes, which will be available in-person and online, will be presented by Crypto Blockchain Plug and Black Bitcoin Billionaire.

Crypto expert Najah J. Roberts of Crypto Blockchain Plug, and software developer Lamar Wilson from Black Bitcoin Billionaire will be leading this educational course.

“This program aims to provide education, empower the community with knowledge, and get rid of some of the barriers so that residents can learn more about Bitcoin specifically and finance in general,” the information available on the website of The Bitcoin Academy claimed.

Now married to pop singer Beyonce, Jay-Z grew up in the Marcy Housing Projects in Brooklyn, New York. The housing project is built and operated by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) in order to provide shelter to underprivileged people.

The hip-hop performer is launching this crypto educational initiative, hoping to help people dwelling in Marcy Housings to get job training in the up-and-coming Web3 industry.

The classes under this course will go live in September. Along with education, attendees of these crypto classes will also be served dinner after in-person lectures.

Not just adults, The Bitcoin Academy will also be giving crypto classes to children aged between five and seventeen.

Dorsey's online payments firm ‘Block' (formerly ‘Square') is providing additional grants and on-ground support for this initiative.

“The Bitcoin Academy is currently focused on Marcy Houses, but we hope to expand to other neighbourhoods soon. Those participating in the program will receive MiFi devices and a one-year limited data plan, plus smartphones if needed. Residents may keep the devices,” the website information added.

The development comes at a time when crypto mining and adoption, both are on a rise in the US.

In a recent report, Deloitte said that over 75 percent retailers in the US are interested in adopting cryptocurrencies as alternatives to traditional modes such as dollar and cards.

While the US government is yet to announce rules around the crypto sector, it has been taking measures to spread awareness around the sector among the masses.

In March, the US Treasury Department had launched an initiative to raise awareness about the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.

The Treasury's Financial Literacy Education Commission is also looking to create educational materials and organise outreach to inform the public about how crypto assets work and how they differ from other forms of payment.​

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Jack Dorsey, Bitcoin Academy
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Spotify Set to Make Audiobooks the Next Pillar of Its Business
iOS 16 Carries Changes to Set Pitch for Apple Headset; Allows Deleting Preloaded Clock, Find My, Health Apps

Related Stories

‘The Bitcoin Academy’: Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Open Free Education Programme on Crypto
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  2. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  3. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  5. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Emotet Botnet Found Infecting Google Chrome to Steal Credit Card Information: All Details
  2. Mi Smart Band 7 Spotted on NCC Certification Website, India Launch Imminent: Report
  3. Building Blocks of Life Discovered on Asteroid Located 200 Million Miles Away From Earth
  4. iOS 16 Carries Changes to Set Pitch for Apple Headset; Allows Deleting Preloaded Clock, Find My, Health Apps
  5. Kashmir Observes Internet Shutdown in Parts of State as a Precautionary Measure 
  6. ‘The Bitcoin Academy’: Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Open Free Education Programme on Crypto
  7. Spotify Set to Make Audiobooks the Next Pillar of Its Business
  8. Ranveer vs Wild Trailer Out, Bear Grylls Netflix Interactive Special Sets July 8 Release Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Arrive This Year, Unlikely to Launch at August Unpacked Event
  10. Maharshtra to Launch Rs. 200 Crore Fund for Women-Led Deep Tech Startups  
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.