Technology News
loading

Jack Dorsey’s Conceptualisation of ‘Blockchain Twitter’ Tickled Elon Musk, Leaked Texts Tip

The messages were exchanged before Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter in November 2021.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 3 October 2022 13:07 IST
Jack Dorsey’s Conceptualisation of ‘Blockchain Twitter’ Tickled Elon Musk, Leaked Texts Tip

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk had offered $44 billion to buy Twitter in April

Highlights
  • The texts were exchanged between Musk and Dorsey earlier this year
  • Dorsey does not want Twitter to be an advertisement platform
  • Musk has supported Dorsey’s idea of decentralising Twitter

Elon Musk is currently in a legal process involving his refusal to buy micro-blogging site Twitter. In the backdrop of this case, a bunch of leaked messages between Musk and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey indicate that the duo had been dabbling in the idea of moving Twitter to blockchain, eliminating its dependency on government controlled, centralised systems. The messages were exchanged before Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter in November 2021.

Discussing how ideal Twitter should be, Dorsey suggested an ‘open source model' that is handled by a foundation, that contributes to the protocol without having any owning rights on the platform.

At the time, Musk had validated Dorsey's proposal calling it a “super interesting idea”, the leaked messages have tipped.

“I think it's worth both trying to move Twitter in a better direction and doing something new that's decentralised,” the Tesla CEO had noted.

Dorsey has also expressed reservations against Twitter having transformed into an advertisement hub these recent years.

One of his main goals with shifting Twitter to the blockchain will be to rid it of its position as an advertising model.

Dorsey had highlighted that advertisements give companies and governments a ‘surface area' to control social networking platforms.

Twitter becoming a ‘company' is Dorsey's biggest regret, he had claimed in a tweet earlier in August.

In April this year, Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter and two weeks later he offered to buy the company for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,59,855 crore).

Musk however, began reneging on the Twitter buyout, claiming that the company hadn't levelled with him about the number of spam and bot accounts among its more than 230 million users.

Twitter says Musk has buyer's remorse and his concerns are a pretext to get out of a deal.

A trial on October 17 in the case will most likely finalise if Musk, the richest man in the world, can or cannot walk away from buying Twitter out.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Twitter, Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Maharashtra Revenue Department Plans to Move Records to Blockchain Technology

Related Stories

Jack Dorsey’s Conceptualisation of ‘Blockchain Twitter’ Tickled Elon Musk, Leaked Texts Tip
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  2. Moto G72 First Impressions: A Promising 4G All-Rounder
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Premium Headphones, Speakers
  4. 5G in India: When and How Will Jio, Airtel, Vi 5G Services Be Available for Users
  5. Reliance Jio Said to Launch Budget Laptop JioBook With Embedded 4G Sim Card
  6. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India: All Details
  8. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26 Million to US SEC for Unlawful Crypto Promotion on Social Media
  2. Binance to Set Up Regional Office in Kazakhstan, Intends to Co-Develop Crypto Laws
  3. TRAI to Propose Unified KYC System to Check Fraudulent Callers: Chairman PD Vaghela
  4. Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details
  5. ED Freezes Rs. 5.5 Crore Account Balance in Mobile Gaming Application Fraud
  6. Lava Blaze 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at IMC 2022: Price, Specifications
  7. BSNL to Roll Out 4G Services by November; to Upgrade to 5G by August 2023
  8. Telegram Premium Price in India Slashed by More Than 60 Percent: All Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Gaming Laptops at Discounted Prices
  10. WazirX Lays Off 40 Percent Workforce to Deal With Crypto Winter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.