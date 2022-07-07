Technology News
loading

Italy's Government to Provide Subsidies of Up to $46 Million for Blockchain Companies

Companies of any size will be eligible to apply for subsidies.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 7 July 2022 12:08 IST
Italy's Government to Provide Subsidies of Up to $46 Million for Blockchain Companies

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Emma Fabbri

The government directive was made possible by a decree back in December 2021

Highlights
  • Both public, and private firms will be able to apply for funding
  • Italy will also have to adhere to the EU's regulatory framework
  • Binance received regulatory approval in Italy in May

Italy's Ministry of Economic Development is planning to provide up to $46 million (roughly Rs. 364 crore) in subsidies for developing projects across artificial intelligence, blockchain and Internet of Things technologies, starting in mid-to-late September. The new policy is expected to strengthen research and innovation capabilities for industries. Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti said "the challenge of competitiveness requires constant innovation." The government directive was made possible by a decree in December 2021 establishing criteria for using the fund and a subsequent one in June 2022 in which the Ministry set the terms and conditions for submitting applications.

"We support companies' investments in cutting-edge technologies with the aim of encouraging the modernisation of production systems through management models that are increasingly interconnected, efficient, secure and fast," said Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti in a press release. "The goal of competitiveness requires the manufacturing industry to constantly innovate and use the potential of new technologies."

According to the decree submitted in June 2022, companies of any size will be eligible to apply for subsidies provided the funds will be used for IoT, AI or blockchain in sectors including industry and manufacturing, tourism, health, the environment, and aerospace.

Back in May, the body responsible for granting regulatory approval to crypto service providers in Italy, the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), gave the green light to major crypto exchange Binance to open a branch in Italy.

It is also worth noting that Italy, being a member of the European Union, is likely to be affected by recent regulations agreed by the EU Parliament aiming to bring crypto issuers and service providers within its jurisdictional control under a single regulatory framework.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Italy, Blockchain, Crypto regulation
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Withholds Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s July 2 Kaali Movie Poster Tweet
Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade Completes Sepolia Trial, Developers Say ‘No Hiccups Will Delay Merge’

Related Stories

Italy's Government to Provide Subsidies of Up to $46 Million for Blockchain Companies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Withholds Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s July 2 Kaali Tweet
  2. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  4. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  6. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price Tipped, 120Hz Display Confirmed
  7. Lava Blaze Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  9. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  10. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Likely to Launch in September; Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Lava Blaze With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. New Technique for Imaging mRNA Molecules Allows Study of RNA Synthesis in Brains of Live Mice
  4. Apple Watch With Fingerprint Sensor May Be in the Works, Patent Suggests
  5. Tecno Spark 8P With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Multiple Probes Into Chinese Companies Damaging Confidence of Foreign Investors, Chinese Embassy Says
  7. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed; Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  8. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra With 180W Thunder Charge Technology Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Huobi Subsidiary Receives FinCEN License of Operation in the US: Here's What It Means
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.