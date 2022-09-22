Technology News
Iran’s CBDC Digital Rial Steps Into Pilot Trial Phase Amid Lack of Infrastructure

The pilot launch of this CBDC is being monitored by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 September 2022
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mostafa Meraji

Presently, China, India, and Russia are also working on developing and trying CBDCs

  • CBDCs are like cryptocurrencies, but centralised
  • Iran’s CBDC has been in the works for some years now
  • Iran is putting CBDC to test before expected month of November

Iran is tapping into the blockchain potential and is putting its CBDC Digital Rial into a pilot test phase starting Thursday, September 22. The Iranian Chamber of Commerce has released an official statement, announcing the development. The CBDC had been in the development phase for a while now, was originally slated to launch around November, but the process seems to be is crossing all roadblocks earlier than expected. With this CBDC, Iran is aimed at improving financial inclusion for its unbanked nation.

The pilot launch of this CBDC is being monitored by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the official statement from the Iranian authorities said.

“Crypto-Rial has been designed in a way that it is easy to track and even if the data on the smart phones are hacked, the crypto-Rial can be tracked. The crypto-Rial is planned as a new type of the national currency, like banknotes and coins, though it would be completely digital,” said the notice on the newsroom of Iran's chamber of commerce, industries, mines, and agriculture.

A CBDC or a central bank digital currency is a blockchain-based digital currency, that is issued and monitored by the central banks of the nations.

Unlike Bitcoin, CBDCs are centralised, in accord with anti-money laundering requirements, and not anonymous.

Presently, other nations like China, India, and Russia are working on their respective CBDCs.

Meanwhile, crypto-related activities are have also been catching the yes of Iranian authorities off late.

Research firm Elliptic, last year estimated that 4.5 percent of all Bitcoin mining was taking place in Iran.

In January, Iran had directed all authorised Bitcoin mining facilities to immediately halt operations in order to cut down pressure on the electricity supply.

The authorities of Iran have also been cracking down on illegal Bitcoin mining centres that use over 600 megawatts of electricity, which should otherwise reach the inhabitants of the country.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CBDC, Digital Rial, Iran

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CBDC, Digital Rial, Iran
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 13 Update Rolling Out in India, Other Markets: All Details

  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Pre-Orders Start on October 6
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
