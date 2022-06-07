Technology News
IRA Sues Gemini Crypto Exchange for Late Action in $36 Million Hack Attack

IRA had teamed up with Gemini to hold cryptocurrencies. In its lawsuit, IRA alleges that the crypto exchange did not take quick action to prevent the loss of such a hefty amount.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 7 June 2022 17:33 IST
IRA Sues Gemini Crypto Exchange for Late Action in $36 Million Hack Attack

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

IRA has alleged that Gemini failed to freeze accounts in time to prevent assets stealth

Highlights
  • IRA has not yet compensated affected victims
  • Gemini has refuted all allegations
  • Gemini has said it maintains world-class security

IRA Financial Trust has filed a lawsuit against Gemini crypto exchange for not taking a timely action in curbing financial losses following a hack attack. Back in February, IRA Financial lost $36 million (roughly Rs. 280 crore) worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum in a hack attack. IRA had teamed up with Gemini to hold cryptocurrencies and now, in its lawsuit, IRA alleges that the crypto exchange did not take quick action to prevent the loss of such a hefty amount.

In its lawsuit, IRA Financial — the manager of non-traditional retirement accounts, has alleged that Gemini failed to freeze accounts within soon enough, that could have saved the outflow of the assets to the hacker(s).

“As stated in the complaint, the lawsuit, IRA Financial Trust v. Gemini Trust Company, LLC, alleges that the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange platform did not have proper safeguards in place to protect customer crypto assets,” an official announcement from IRA said in a blog-post.

Gemini was launched in 2014 and its crypto exchange service went live in 2015.

The company, based in New York City in the US, has rejected all allegations levied against it by IRA Financial, claiming that it maintains world-class level of security for the protection of its users and clients.

"We reject the allegations in the lawsuit. Our security standards are among the highest in the industry and we are constantly updating them to ensure our customers are always protected. In this matter, as soon as IRA Financial notified us of their security incident, we acted quickly to mitigate the loss of funds from their accounts,” a story by Decrypt quoted a Gemini spokesperson as saying.

IRA Financial aims to use the proceeds from this lawsuit for compensating customers who lost the crypto holdings they purchased using their savings.

More details on this case remain awaited for now.

Meanwhile, the crypto sector and the overall digital assets industry has become a hotspot for unlawful cyber activities.

In March, Axie Infinity's Ronin blockchain developed by Sky Mavis was exploited for $625 million (roughly Rs. 4,729 crore).

Crypto hackers, in April, stole $182 million (roughly Rs. 1,389 crore) from Beanstalk Farms, an Ethereum-based stablecoin protocol.

OpenSea, the world's biggest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), lost hundreds of digital collectibles in a phishing attack over the weekend. The incident has reportedly caused OpenSea losses worth $1.7 million (roughly Rs. 12.5 crore).

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: IRA, Gemini Crypto Exchange, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
EU Finalises Deal on Single Mobile Charging Port for Devices, Apple Needs to Change iPhone Connectors by 2024

