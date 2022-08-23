Technology News
loading

Investment Giant Invesco Launches Metaverse-Centric Fund of $30 Million

This Invesco Metaverse Fund will concentrate on growing seven areas including networks for hyper connectivity, next-generation operating systems.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 23 August 2022 16:24 IST
Investment Giant Invesco Launches Metaverse-Centric Fund of $30 Million

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Mohamed Hassan

In recent times, several industrial giants have poured millions of dollars into the sector

Highlights
  • Tony Roberts, the fund manager at Invesco, will be overseeing the pool
  • The company will charge a management fee of 0.75 percent
  • Qualcomm has also recently invested in metaverse

Invesco, an investment management giant headquartered in Atlanta, US, is looking to give the metaverse sector a chance to expand further. Invesco has launched a fund of reportedly $30 million (roughly Rs. 240 crore) in a bid to incubate promising metaverse projects and start-ups. This Invesco Metaverse Fund will concentrate on growing seven areas including networks for hyper connectivity, next-generation operating systems, and advanced hardware that have in-built metaverse supporting features. This fund is open to be accessed by metaverse firms located across the US, Asia, as well as in Europe.

Tony Roberts, the fund manager at Invesco, will be overseeing this newly launched pool. As per Roberts, the metaverse is currently surrounded by several positive predictions.

“It has been estimated that by 2030, virtual and augmented reality could deliver a GBP 1.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,31,47,700 crore) boost to the global economy,” a report by Bitcoin.com quoted Roberts as saying.

The performance of this Invesco fund will be measured against the Morgan Stanley's MSCI AC World (Net Total Return) benchmark.

The company will also charge a management fee of 0.75 percent, a Decrypt report cited an Invesco spokesperson as saying.

The metaverse is a blockchain-enabled Web3 sector that allows people to explore a fully functional virtual universe as digital avatars. The sector has become a hotspot for blockchain gaming companies to take the next step in providing an immersive experience.

In recent times, several industrial giants have poured millions of dollars into the sector.

Back in May, venture capital giant, Andreessen Horowitz aka a16z, launched a new mega crypto fund worth $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 34,900 crore). This marked the firm's fourth such fund, concentrated on digital assets, with over $7.6 billion (roughly Rs. 59,000 crore) raised in total.

In March, Yuga Labs, the creator of the most popular non-fungible token (NFT) project in existence, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), claimed to have raised $450 million (roughly Rs. 3,400 crore) in funding for its planned joint ventures and partnerships, as well as its recently teased metaverse project dubbed “Otherside”.

In the same month, Qualcomm launched a Snapdragon Metaverse Fund of $100 million (roughly Rs. 760 crore).

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Invesco
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Game Awards 2022 Announced for December 8, Introduces Best Adaptation Category
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 120Hz Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor: All Details

Related Stories

Investment Giant Invesco Launches Metaverse-Centric Fund of $30 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Xiaomi 12T Pro Spotted on Google Play Console Listing, Specifications Tipped
  3. iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India: All Details
  4. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  5. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  7. PayPal Joins Coinbase-Led TRUST Network to Stay on Top of Compliance
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  9. Microsoft Outlook on Android and iOS Will Show More Ads to These Users
  10. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Aadhaar Can Be Used to Avail 8 Online Services by Delhi Government, Not Mandatory for All, UIDAI Says
  2. Google Pixel 6a Passes JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Performs Similar to Pixel 6 Pro
  3. Delivery Firms Step Up Hiring of Gig Workers Ahead of Crucial Festival Season
  4. Xiaomi 12T Pro Google Play Console Listing Tips Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM
  5. Microsoft Outlook Begins Displaying More Ads on iOS and Android Apps: Report
  6. Apple iPad 10th Generation to Feature Touch ID in Power Button: Details
  7. Ex-OpenSea Exec Nathaniel Chastain Asks US Court to Dismiss Insider Trading Charges
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 120Hz Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor: All Details
  9. Investment Giant Invesco Launches Metaverse-Centric Fund of $30 Million
  10. The Game Awards 2022 Announced for December 8, Introduces Best Adaptation Category
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.