Technology News
loading

IMF Exec Believes More Stablecoins Are Vulnerable to Runs and Sell-Offs

Tobias Adrian is the director of monetary and capital markets for the IMF.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 29 July 2022 12:27 IST
IMF Exec Believes More Stablecoins Are Vulnerable to Runs and Sell-Offs

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Drawkit Illustrations

IMF believes that cryptocurrency crisis could worsen

Highlights
  • The recent crypto market downturn was caused by the Terra debacle
  • Adrian believes regulators should focus on crypto wallets, exchanges
  • More vulnerable fiat-backed stablecoins are likely to see bank runs

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive believes that there could be further drops in both equity and crypto markets in the near future. In a fresh interview, Tobias Adrian, director of monetary and capital markets for the IMF said the stablecoin sector, in particular, could be vulnerable in such a downturn. It is worth noting that the current cryptocurrency crisis was largely triggered by the downfall of the TerraUSD (UST) algorithmic stablecoin that, over time, took the whole ecosystem down.

"We could see further sell-offs, both in crypto assets and in risky asset markets, like equities. There could be further failures of some of the coin offerings – in particular, some of the algorithmic stablecoins that have been hit most hard, and there are others that could fail," said Adrian speaking with Yahoo Finance.

Adrian isn't just concerned about algorithmic stablecoins. The IMF official specifically mentioned Tether, the largest stablecoin by market cap, as an asset that could face major stress tests.

"There's some vulnerability there because they're not backed one to one… [Some fiat-backed stablecoins] are backed by somewhat risky assets…it is certainly a vulnerability that some of the stablecoins are not fully backed by cash-like assets."

Adrian says that 100 percent cash-backed stablecoins would be less susceptible to such a situation.

The IMF director also says that one of the main priorities for authorities should be to regulate the industry's key choke points like wallets and exchanges.

"There are 40,000 coins out there. Regulating the coins themselves is going to be difficult, but regulating the entry points such as exchanges and wallet providers to invest in those coins, that's something that is very concrete and very feasible."

Adrian notes that the effects of failed cryptocurrencies have not spilled over into mainstream finance. They noted that banks are not exposed to hidden assets through cryptocurrency like they were exposed to "shadow banks" during the 2008 financial crisis.

Now although the failure of stablecoins may have little impact on the mainstream market, they do make up a substantial part of the crypto market and put a lot of projects in grave danger.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, IMF, Stablecoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Subscription Services Grow 10 Percent YoY, Reduces Headcount to 1.52 Million as Revenue Tops Estimates

Related Stories

IMF Exec Believes More Stablecoins Are Vulnerable to Runs and Sell-Offs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Using Section of IT Act, Industry Reacts
  4. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. IMF Exec Believes Some Stablecoins Are More Vulnerable to Crashes
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Disappears from Google, Apple App Stores
  9. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’
  2. India Tops List of Countries Looking to Block Tweets of Journalists, News Outlets, Twitter Says
  3. Miami City to Make Splash in NFT Arena in Partnership with Mastercard, Time USA, Salesforce
  4. Samsung Repair Mode Announced, Claims to Protect User's Personal Data When Visiting Service Centres
  5. Analogue Deep Learning Offers Faster AI Computation With Lower Energy Consumption, MIT Researchers Say
  6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected
  8. Twitter Reports Huge Spike in Governments' Requests to Remove Content, Snoop Users' Details
  9. Facebook Shuts Funding for US News Partnerships Program Amid Economic Downturn, Changing User Behaviour
  10. WhatsApp, Snapchat Fined in Russia for Failing to Store Users’ Data on Local Servers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.