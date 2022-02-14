Technology News
Intel's Crypto Mining Accelerator Is 1,000 Times Faster Than Rivals, Claims Top Executive

Intel’s blockchain accelerator will be available to customers later in 2022.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 14 February 2022 15:46 IST
Intel's Crypto Mining Accelerator Is 1,000 Times Faster Than Rivals, Claims Top Executive

Photo Credit: Intel Corp.

​Intel’s blockchain accelerator will ship in 2022

Highlights
  • Jack Dorsey's Square will be among the first to get Intel's new chip
  • Intel is the world’s second-largest semiconductor chip maker
  • Intel says its chips are energy-efficient "accelerators"

Intel is investing in blockchain technology with a new chip that could be used to mine cryptocurrency and the company's key focus, according to Senior Vice President of Intel's Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, Raja Koduri, is on sustainability with plans to "develop the most energy-efficient computing technologies at scale." Koduri claims that Intel's new mining chips will be available later this year with US electric power company GRIID Infrastructure, crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain, and Jack Dorsey-led Block among the first clients in line to receive the first batch of mining chips.

In a press release, Koduri said that Intel's new custom compute group will "contribute to the development of blockchain technologies with a roadmap of energy-efficient accelerators."

Koduri said that crypto mining and blockchains in general "require an enormous amount of computing power, which unfortunately translates to an immense amount of energy". The chipmaker, therefore, aims to produce energy-efficient chips to tackle this issue. "Our customers are asking for scalable and sustainable solutions, which is why we are focusing our efforts on realising the full potential of blockchain by developing the most energy-efficient computing technologies at scale."

These new application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) — specialised processors specifically designed to execute one type of workload; in this case, crypto mining — were earlier leaked under the "Bonanza" codename. Intel has now confirmed that these so-called blockchain accelerators will indeed be released later this year. Thanks to decades worth of research on cryptography and hashing techniques, Intel appears to be confident that these new ultra-low-voltage crypto mining ASICs will be able to provide "1000x better performance per watt than mainstream GPUs for SHA-256 based mining."

The company plans to provide more details on its crypto mining and blockchain efforts at the upcoming International Solid State Circuit Conference, which is set to kick off in San Francisco on February 20. Koduri also stated that the new architecture will be implemented on a tiny piece of silicon so that it has minimal impact on the supply of current products.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Intel, Crypto Mining, Square, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
cryptocurrency