Technology News
loading

Intel Launches Blockscale ASIC Second-Gen Bitcoin Mining Chip: Here's All You Need to Know

Shipments of Intel Blockscale ASIC to customers will begin in the third quarter of 2022.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 5 April 2022 15:30 IST
Intel Launches Blockscale ASIC Second-Gen Bitcoin Mining Chip: Here's All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Intel Corp.

Intel stresses Blockscale’s capability of computing up to 580 Gigahash per second

Highlights
  • The new infrastructure will be able to power up to 580GH/s hash rate
  • Intel’s new chip is focussed on energy efficiency and sustainability
  • Intel will expand its clientele in 2023 based on sustainability goals

Intel today announced details about its new bitcoin mining chip, the Intel Blockscale ASIC, which is designed to improve the energy efficiency of proof-of-work (PoW) mining. The Blockscale ASIC device will handle up to 256 integrated circuits per chain and offer a hash rate of up to 580 gigahashes per second (GH/s), a power efficiency of up to 26 joules per terahash (J/TH), an on-chip temperature, and voltage monitoring. Intel will provide its clients with only the ASIC chip itself, rather than supplying a complete ASIC mining system, as is currently common in the industry.

Companies that have already signed up to purchase the new machine include Argo Blockchain, Block Inc, Hive Blockchain Technologies, and GRIID Infrastructure, according to the announcement. “The Intel Blockscale ASIC is going to play a major role in helping Bitcoin mining companies achieve both sustainability and hash rate scaling objectives in the years ahead,” said Jose Rios, general manager of Blockchain and Business Solutions in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel.

The Bitcoin mining industry currently suffers from insufficient ASIC supply due to the ongoing global chip shortage. More than to compete head-to-head with current market leaders and seek to provide a more energy efficient offering, Intel will arguably add value to the industry by increasing availability of miners.

Chinese chipmakers such as Bitmain and MicroBT now have the largest share of the Bitcoin mining hardware market because they manufacture their high-performance processors, making it difficult for startups with lower-end hardware to gain a foothold. However, the emergence of a tech giant like Intel and the migration of miners to the US could make the market more difficult for both.

Intel may be able to offer better pricing and maintenance services because of its proximity to mine operators in North America. The fact that Intel already has a reliable supply chain for components also gives it an advantage. Of course, Chinese chipmakers are not giving up, but Intel's entry has made things more difficult for them.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Mining, Intel, Bitcoin, Intel Blockscale ASIC, Blockscale ASIC
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version India Launch Date Set for April 11: Specifications, Features
Best Deals on iPhone 12 That You Can Grab Right Now

Related Stories

Intel Launches Blockscale ASIC Second-Gen Bitcoin Mining Chip: Here's All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  5. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  7. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  9. India Orders Blocking of 18 YouTube-Based News Channels: Here’s Why
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Go on Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
  2. EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
  4. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report
  7. Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur
  8. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors After Becoming Biggest Stakeholder
  9. Amazon Secures Several Rocket Launches for Its Project Kuiper Satellite Broadband Network
  10. PUBG and BGMI Are the Same, Tencent Misled Indian Government, Should Be Banned: NGO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.