Infinix Xboy Explorer NFT Collection Launched Alongside Its Flagship Zero Ultra 5G Phone, Details Here

Infinix, founded in 2013, is now among the first few smartphone companies that have linked their devices with NFTs.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 October 2022 11:46 IST
Infinix Xboy Explorer NFT Collection Launched Alongside Its Flagship Zero Ultra 5G Phone, Details Here

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Infinix

When purchasing Infinix's ZERO ULTRA, users will get a special NFT lottery card

  • Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  • Infinix joins a short line of smartphone brands experimenting with NFTs
  • Samsung and Nothing have also explored NFTs with phones

Infinix is packing its latest flagship offerings with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the Xboy Explorer collection. With the integration of its Zero Ultra 5G smartphone to this space-themed NFT collection, Infinix is looking to pay tributes to humanity's spirit to explore the space with five NFT characters who represent space explorers from different planets, who rendezvous in our Milky Way solar system. The company, founded in 2013, is now among the first few smartphone companies that have linked their devices with blockchain-based digital collectibles.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G smartphone is set to become the company's first step into the Web3 direction, given its association with the NFT sector.

“We're undertaking innovative NFT marketing strategies, to deliver an exciting digital experience to users. The Xboy Explorer NFTs tie all these exciting developments together," said Skye Chen, Head of Global Public Relation at Infinix Mobility.

Each of the five NFTs linked to the devices bring special features. For instance, the first character called Flash comes from Venus and carries a 180W Thunder Charge representing the smartphone's fast charging capacity.

The second character Mirror hails from Jupiter and brings a 3D waterfall display. Similarly, Vision from Mercury has a 200-megapixel camera, Wisestart from Mars brings a 6nm 5G SoC, and Chic, the last character sports a very stylish look. These NFTs have specially been designed by the Cluster3 NFT Labs.

"The Web3 shift is increasingly of interest to younger generations, in a digital world that explores the combination of technology and art. NFTs are a trendy tool that brands can leverage to expand brand awareness and user engagement,” said Eric, founder of Cluster3 NFT Labs, commenting on the subject.

When purchasing Infinix's Zero Ultra 5G, users will get an NFT lottery card that give them a chance for them to win an animated NFT by scanning the QR code.

With the booming trend of buying and holding NFTs swelling up, smartphone brands have begun integrating their devices with these digital collectibles.

In June this year, Solana Labs announced its smartphone called ‘Saga' that will come with a pre-installed crypto wallet called ‘Solana Pay' as well as a seed vault for storage. Users pre-ordering the phone were awarded NFTs with the first of the Saga devices.

In fact, just last month in September, Samsung partnered with Theta Labs to support a collection of NFTs to accompany the launch of Samsung's latest foldable flagship device, the Galaxy Fold 4.

The newly launched Nothing Phone (1) also had offered NFTs to those who pre-ordered the phone.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Infinix, NFT, Non Fungible Token, Samsung, Nothing, Solana Labs
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Xboy Explorer NFT Collection Launched Alongside Its Flagship Zero Ultra 5G Phone, Details Here
Comment
