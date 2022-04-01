Technology News
Indonesia to Impose VAT, Income Tax on Crypto Assets From May

The VAT rate on crypto assets is well below the 11 percent levied on most Indonesian goods and services.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 April 2022 17:46 IST
Indonesia to Impose VAT, Income Tax on Crypto Assets From May

Indonesians are allowed to trade crypto assets as a commodity but not to use them

Highlights
  • Crypto assets will be subject to VAT because they are a commodity
  • The government is still working on the implementing regulation
  • Officials said a wide-ranging tax law passed last year

Indonesia plans to charge value-added tax (VAT) on crypto asset transactions and an income tax on capital gains from such investments at 0.1 percent each, starting from May 1, a tax official said on Friday, amid a boom in digital asset trading.

Interest in digital assets has surged in Southeast Asia's largest economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of cryptocurrency asset holders jumping to 11 million by the end of 2021.

Last year's total crypto asset transactions in commodity futures markets reached 859.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 4,54,440 crore), up more than 10 times from 2020's transaction value, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency showed.

Indonesians are allowed to trade crypto assets as a commodity but not to use them as a means of payment.

"Crypto assets will be subject to VAT because they are a commodity as defined by the trade ministry. They are not a currency," the official, Hestu Yoga Saksama, told a media briefing. "So we will impose income tax and VAT."

The government is still working on the implementing regulation for the taxes, he added.

The VAT rate on crypto assets is well below the 11 percent levied on most Indonesian goods and services, while the income tax on capital gains, at 0.1 percent of gross transaction value, matches that on shares.

Officials said a wide-ranging tax law passed last year was the legal basis for taxes on crypto assets. That law aimed to optimise revenue collection hit by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2022


Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
