Real Estate Major Hiranandani Launches NFTs, Sales to Fund Engineering Students in Need

The pieces in this collection are dedicated to the engineers and architects who have contributed to the landscape designs incorporated by the House of Hiranandani.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 September 2022 18:08 IST
Photo Credit: House of Hiranandani

All the five NFTs in the collection have already been sold out for Rs. 15,000 each

Highlights
  • The total revenue garnered out of NFTs sales in Rs. 75,000
  • The collection went live on ngageN nft marketplace
House of Hiranandani on Wednesday announced its foray into the sector of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Mumbai-headquartered real estate major has launched its maiden NFT series called ‘DreamVerse' on the ‘ngageN' platform, which is a Bengaluru-based Indian marketplace. The revenue garnered from the sale of these NFTs will be used to assist underprivileged engineering students in the Bangalore Institute of Technology. The pieces in this collection are dedicated to the engineers and architects who have contributed to the landscape designs incorporated by the House of Hiranandani.

The builder firm shared the announcement on Twitter, along with sneak-peaks of its NFTs.

“Witness history getting created as we are now live with the 1st ever Real Estate NFT in India! Experience the amalgamation of dreams and reality. Enter the world of the Dreamverse and spread the magic,” a tweet from the company read.

As per ngageN's page for Dreamverse, all the five NFTs in the collection have already been sold out for Rs. 15,000 each. The total revenue collected so far is Rs. 75,000.

In August, KFC India had announced that its signature red and white striped bucket was ready to debut as an NFT in the digital world.

Cadbury Gems also converted a bunch of kids' artworks into NFTs back in July.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
