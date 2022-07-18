Technology News
loading

India Calls for Global Support to Regulate Crypto as RBI Favours Ban, Details Here

As per Sitharaman, a ban on the crypto sector is not viable if other countries do not support and execute a similar decision.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 18 July 2022 16:16 IST
India Calls for Global Support to Regulate Crypto as RBI Favours Ban, Details Here

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Gerd Altmann, DaModernDaVinci

RBI is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited, Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha

Highlights
  • India may not ban crypto if other nations do not take a similar decision
  • RBI mentioned that cryptocurrencies are not a currency
  • Tax laws around virtual digital assets have gone live in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) favours a ban on the cryptocurrency sector, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament on Monday. Calling for a global support on crypto regulations, Sitharaman said the RBI is concerned that the involvement of cryptocurrencies in India's existing financial systems may have a destabilising effect on the monetary and fiscal stability of the nation. The development comes at a time when the tax laws around virtual digital assets went live in India, slashing trade volumes on Indian exchanges.

As per Sitharaman, a ban on the crypto sector is not viable if other countries do not support and execute a similar decision.

“RBI is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited. RBI has registered its concern over the adverse effect of cryptocurrency on the Indian economy. RBI mentioned that cryptocurrencies are not a currency because every modern currency needs to be issued by the central bank or the government,” Sitharaman said in a written statement submitted to the Lok Sabha.

Earlier this month, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), decided to draw curtains on the four-year-old crypto advocacy group called the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC). After four years of nurturing the council, the IAMAI felt it should devote its time and resources to other emerging tech sectors which make for more immediate additions to India's digital journey.

At this point, India still awaits laws on the crypto sector.

As part of her response to the lower house, Sitharaman said that cryptocurrencies are, by definition, borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage.

“Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards,” Sitharaman added as part of her response.

Sitharaman is currently overseeing the drafting of the crypto regulations in India that may be discussed in the monsoon or winter session of the parliament.

Meanwhile, India can look at the crypto laws being drafted by other nations for a global perspective as well.

Recently, the US and the UK opened channels for their citizens to submit their opinions and suggestions on the kind of crypto laws that will help the nascent industry grow, without disrupting the existing financial systems.

No such provision has been introduced by the Indian government as of now.

Back in March, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) drafted rules instructing global tax institutions on how to share crypto-related data among each other. The aim of this regulatory framework is to merge cryptocurrencies with the international tax reporting networks.

A formal document called the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), has been published by the international policy-making organisation, outlining its proposals.

In fact, this month itself, the Financial Stability Board formed by the members of lawmakers, treasury officials, and central bankers from a group of 20 economies including India had said that it would bring out global rules for cryptocurrencies by October this year.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, India, Crypto Laws, Nirmala Sitharaman
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals on Alexa, Fire TV and Kindle Announced Ahead of Upcoming Sale

Related Stories

India Calls for Global Support to Regulate Crypto as RBI Favours Ban, Details Here
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Today: Live Updates From Event
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  4. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  5. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  6. How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Online
  7. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft President Brad Smith Sees Labour Force Decline Amid Pressure on High Salaries
  2. HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  3. Yuga Labs Offers First Virtual Tour of Otherside Metaverse to Select Group of Players
  4. Reliance Jio Submits Rs. 14,000 Crore Earnest Money Deposit Ahead of 5G Auction
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Said to Take Place on August 10
  6. NASA's Perseverance Rover Spots Hair Ball-Like Object On Mars
  7. US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Wins Regulatory Nod in Italy
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) Price, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database, to Come With 25W Fast Charging
  10. Binance Fined by Dutch Central Bank for Violating Country's Money-Laundering Laws
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.