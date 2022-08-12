Technology News
loading

Over 7 Percent Indians Owned Digital Currency in Form of Cryptocurrency in 2021: UNCTAD

The use of cryptocurrencies has increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, says UNCTAD.

By ANI | Updated: 12 August 2022 13:03 IST
Over 7 Percent Indians Owned Digital Currency in Form of Cryptocurrency in 2021: UNCTAD

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Fortsch

UN body released data on the share of the population in top 20 economies that owned digital currencies

Highlights
  • Ukraine topped the list with 12.7 percent of its population owning crypto
  • Cryptocurrencies can enable tax evasion, avoidance through illicit flows
  • UN body urged relevant authorities to ensure regulation of crypto

Over seven per cent of Indians owned digital currency in the form of cryptocurrency in 2021, according to the United Nations trade and development body UNCTAD, which said the use of cryptocurrencies globally, including the developing countries, has increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN body released data on the share of the population in the top 20 economies that owned digital currencies in 2021. Ukraine topped the list with 12.7 percent of its population holding such currencies.

India found itself at the seventh spot.

While these private digital currencies have rewarded some, and facilitated remittances, they are an unstable financial asset that can also bring social risks and costs, the UN agency said.

The agency recently examined the reasons for the rapid uptake of cryptocurrencies in developing countries, including the facilitation of remittances among others.

While cryptocurrencies can facilitate remittances, they may also enable tax evasion and avoidance through illicit flows, just as if to a tax haven where ownership is not easily identifiable.

"Recent digital currency shocks in the market suggest that there are privacy risks to holding crypto, but if the central bank steps in to protect financial stability, then the problem becomes a public one," it said.

It is important to note that the price of Bitcoin has dropped sharply from its all-time high over the past several months, turning investors poorer. Most other prominent crypto-assets too have experienced steeper declines recently.

It added if cryptocurrencies become a widespread means of payment and even replace domestic currencies unofficially would jeopardize the monetary sovereignty of countries.

"In developing countries with unmet demand for reserve currencies, stablecoins pose particular risks. For some of these reasons, the International Monetary Fund has expressed the view that cryptocurrencies pose risks as legal tender."

Against this backdrop, the UN body urged relevant authorities to ensure comprehensive financial regulation of cryptocurrencies through regulating crypto exchanges, digital wallets and decentralized finance, and banning regulated financial institutions from holding cryptocurrencies.

Besides, it sought restrictions in advertisements related to cryptocurrencies, agreement on implementation of global tax coordination regarding cryptocurrency tax, regulation and information sharing.

Crypto trade assumes relevance as various financial institutions and central banks also have been flagging concerns about the financial risks attached to the virtual currency trade, including cryptocurrency. This form of currency can potentially be used for various anti-social activities.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das recently said that cryptocurrencies are a clear danger and anything that derives value based on make-believe, without any underlying, is just speculation under a sophisticated name.

The nature and scale of crypto markets are evolving rapidly and if the current trends continue, they will pose risks to financial stability, European Central Bank had stated earlier.

The Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, will report to the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in October on regulatory and supervisory aspects of stablecoins and other crypto-assets. It is working to ensure that crypto-assets are subject to robust regulation and supervision.

"Crypto-assets, including so-called stablecoins, are fast-evolving. The recent turmoil in crypto-asset markets highlights their intrinsic volatility, structural vulnerabilities and the issue of their increasing interconnectedness with the traditional financial system," the Financial Stability Board had said.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto, Cryptocurrecny
Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Over 7 Percent Indians Owned Digital Currency in Form of Cryptocurrency in 2021: UNCTAD
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  3. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  7. Here Are the Global Launch Timings for Spider-Man Remastered on PC
  8. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  10. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Docs, Slides, Sheets Will Now Offer Improved Notifications When Editing Incompatible Microsoft Office Files
  2. Vivo X Fold S May Launch as Vivo X Fold’s Upgraded Version, Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Google Ordered by Australian Court to Pay $42.7 Million Fine for Misleading Users on Data Collection
  4. OpenSea Amends Policies to Safeguard Users, Takes Steps to Tacke NFT Theft Situations Better
  5. The Flash: Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Considering Three Release Scenarios
  6. Arctic Is Warming Nearly Four Times Faster Than the Rest of the World – New Research
  7. Over 7 Percent Indians Owned Digital Currency in Form of Cryptocurrency in 2021: UNCTAD
  8. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank With 140W Charging Launched: All Details
  9. Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ulefone Armor 15 With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.