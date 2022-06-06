Technology News
loading

India to Bring Laws on Crypto Taxations, RBI Deputy Raises CBDC-Related Concerns Before IMF

India’s Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been assigned with the task of framing appropriate guidelines, that will also provide clarification around what qualifies as a VDA.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 6 June 2022 14:08 IST
India to Bring Laws on Crypto Taxations, RBI Deputy Raises CBDC-Related Concerns Before IMF

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

RBI official has placed India’s UPI on a higher pedestal than the blockchain

Highlights
  • Rabi Sankar was speaking at a webinar series on digital tech
  • India may get Digital Rupee in 2022-2023 fiscal year
  • India is not looking to make haste in crypto law drafting

The month of July could bring along some reforms for the crypto industry in India, essentially aiming at effective tax administration of virtual digital assets (VDAs). India's Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been assigned with the task of framing appropriate guidelines, that will also provide clarification around what qualifies as a VDA. While the finance ministry remains tight-lipped on the upcoming crypto tax reforms, the development also comes at a time when the RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar has voiced his distress around CBDCs before the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Rabi Sankar happened to place India's United Payments Interface (UPI) on a higher pedestal than the blockchain technology while speaking at the webinar series on digital technologies.

Blockchain, which was introduced six-eight years before UPI started, even today is being referred to as a potentially revolutionary technology. [Blockchain] use cases haven't really been established that much at the speed it initially was hoped for,” the RBI governor said in his statement.

He also stated that stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies should not be accepted blindly as a mode of payment. Stablecoins were recently recognised as part of UK's financial systems.

“A currency needs an issuer or it needs intrinsic value. Many cryptocurrencies which are neither are still being accepted at face value. Not just by gullible investors but also the experts, policymakers or academicians.” Rabi Sankar noted.

The RBI deputy governor has predicted that CBDCs could end-up killing the use cases of ‘private cryptocurrencies'.

India is expected to get its Digital Rupee CBDC in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the government of India is not looking to offer any relaxation on the 1 percent tax deduction at source (TDS) that is levied on the transfers of virtual digital assets despite requests from industry players.

India is yet to get its legal framework around crypto, that will align with the nation's monetary policies, existing payment systems, as well as the tax rules put in place earlier this year.

India is not looking to take a hasty decision in-terms of announcing its crypto laws, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said during the 2022 Spring Meeting held in the US this April.

Lawmakers engaged in drafting India's VDA rules have reportedly been consulting industry stakeholders and international agencies such as the IMF as well as the World Bank among others.

Meanwhile, despite looming regulatory uncertainties, crypto players from other parts of the world are flocking to set up shop in India.

Earlier in May, global cryptocurrency tax compliance and portfolio tracking firm CoinTracker announced its entry into Indian shores. It aims to help crypto users wade through tax complexities and gauge deductions with ease.

Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is alsoc looking to invest an amount in the ball-park of $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,825 crore) in India's growing crypto-startup ecosystem.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, India, RBI, Crypto Laws, Stablecoins, CBDC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Musk Says Tesla's Total Headcount Will Increase, Salaried Staff Numbers to Remain Flat
Tata Motors Says Will Supply 10,000 Xpres-T EV Units to BluSmart Electric Mobility

Related Stories

India to Bring Laws on Crypto Taxations, RBI Deputy Raises CBDC-Related Concerns Before IMF
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, and More
  2. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  4. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  5. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  6. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  7. macOS 13 Ventura Goes Official: Here's All You Need to Know
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases
  10. Here's How You Can Start Navigation Without Opening the Google Maps App
#Latest Stories
  1. iPadOS 16 With Better Multitasking Experience Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  2. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, watchOS 9, and More
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. macOS 13 Ventura Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2022: Release Date, Eligible Devices, More
  5. watchOS 9 With Improved Health Tracking, New Watch Faces Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  6. iOS 16 Unveiled With Revamped Lock Screen, Notifications, System Apps at WWDC 2022: All the New Features
  7. MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Believes Bitcoin's Current Volatility Is Irrelevant
  8. TRON Over-Collaterises USDD Algorithmic Stablecoin to Avoid Terra UST-Like Crash
  9. Early Solar System Was More Chaotic as Rocks, Boulders, and Planetesimals Constantly Collided, Says New Study
  10. Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF Tower Speaker With Karaoke Mic, LED Display Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.