Technology News
loading

IT Department Notifies TDS Disclosure Requirements for Crypto, Virtual Digital Assets

I-T Department will levy TDS of 1 percent on payments towards virtual digital assets, cryptocurrencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 June 2022 03:30 IST
IT Department Notifies TDS Disclosure Requirements for Crypto, Virtual Digital Assets

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchnara

AKM Global Tax Partner said there was a greater need to have a clarity on the procedural compliances

Highlights
  • TDS of 1 percent will be levied on payments towards digital assets
  • Finance Act 2022 has introduced Section 194S in the I-T Act
  • CBDT on June 21 notified certain amendments in I-T Rules

The Income Tax Department has come out with detailed disclosure requirements for TDS deductions for virtual digital assets, under which date of transfer and mode of payment will have to be specified.

From July 1, tax deducted at source (TDS) of 1 percent will be levied on payments towards virtual digital assets or cryptocurrencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year, as the Finance Act 2022 has introduced Section 194S in the I-T Act.

In the run up to implementation of the new provision, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on June 21 notified certain amendments in I-T Rules with respect to furnishing TDS returns in Form 26QE and Form 16E.

CBDT has notified that the TDS collected under Section 194S shall be deposited within 30 days from the end of the month in which the deduction has been made. Deposit of tax so deducted shall be made in the challan-cum-statement Form 26QE.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Neeraj Agarwala said to furnish Form 26QE, the specified persons would be required to maintain details like date of transfer of virtual digital assets (VDAs), value of consideration, mode of consideration -- whether cash or kind or in exchange of another VDA etc.

"These forms are in line with the recently introduced provisions of Section 194S. Complying with these sections, the forms require detailed disclosures.

"The specified persons should be well-equipped to understand and obtain the information required for compliance, as well as maintain the appropriate documentation to support these transactions," Agarwala said.

AKM Global Tax Partner Amit Maheshwari said since only a few days are left for the new TDS provisions like Section 194R and 194S to come into play, there was a greater need to have a clarity on the procedural compliances.

"The new forms such as 26QE require detailed information for payments on transfer of VDAs such as the date of transfer of VDA to amount paid/ credited either in cash or kind or in exchange of another VDA. This will help the tax department to trace the VDA transactions," Maheshwari said.

But it will also increase the compliance burden on taxpayers, he added.

The finance ministry is also working on an FAQ on taxation of cryptocurrency, which will give nuanced clarifications on applicability of income tax on virtual digital assets.

The 2022-23 Budget has brought in clarity with regard to levy of income tax on crypto assets. From April 1, a 30 percent I-T plus cess and surcharges, is levied on such transactions in the same manner as it treats winnings from horse races or other speculative transactions.

A 1 percent TDS on payments over Rs. 10,000 towards virtual currencies has also been introduced which will kick in from July 1. The threshold limit for TDS would be Rs 50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrencies, Digital assets
Nothing Phone 1 To Get Glyph Interface; Will Reportedly Not Launch in US, Canada
Amazon Working to Enable Alexa to Mimic Any Voice, Confirms Senior Vice President

Related Stories

IT Department Notifies TDS Disclosure Requirements for Crypto, Virtual Digital Assets
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  5. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  8. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  9. Asus ROG Flow Z13, TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 13 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in April 2022: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reveals Italian Spyware Used for Hacking Apple, Android Smartphones
  2. HP Omen 16 (2022), Omen 17 (2022), Victus 15 (2022), Victus 16 (2022) Gaming Laptops Launched in India
  3. Five Planets Align in Rare Occurrence, Earth’s Moon to Join the Formation This Week
  4. Gionee P50 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Display Notch Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Shopify Lets Users Set Up NFT-Gated Online Stores to Add a Sprinkle of Exclusivity
  6. Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched in India: All the Details
  7. Anti-Crypto Hacking Hotline Established by Blockchain Research Firm Chainalysis
  8. Amazfit Bip 3 Series With 5ATM Water Resistance Set to Launch in India on June 27: Details
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins: All Details Here
  10. NASA's Insight Mars Lander to Get Few More Weeks for Scientific Observations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.