IIT-M Students Conduct First Student Council Election Using Blockchain Technology

The India Book of Records has presented the IIT-Madras students with the record of 'Blockchain Software for Students Body Election.'

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 August 2022 19:26 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shubham Dhage

The blockchain is also being used by governments to improve both efficiency and traceability

  • IIT-M students have conducted blockchain-based study body elections
  • A blockchain is an unchangeable, distributed digital ledger
  • The software was developed by students of the Centre for Innovation (CFI)

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), here, have conducted a students council election using blockchain technology which is claimed to be the first of its kind to be used in the poll process, an official said on Thursday. Students of Webops and Blockchain Club from the Centre for Innovation (CFI), IIT-Madras, developed the software to conduct the election through the blockchain technology.

A blockchain is an unchangeable, distributed digital ledger. The transactions or records on the ledger which are stored individually are referred to as a 'block' and the information in a block is usually linked to the information in a previous block. This, over time, forms a chain of transactions, which is what the word blockchain refers to.

This technology can also be used by governments to improve both efficiency and traceability in the process. Back in May, the Brazilian government unveiled a blockchain network in a bid to combat corruption in public expenses by tracking them efficiently. The Brazilian Blockchain Network is still in development but will be used by a number of governmental institutions

In view of the conduct of the election, the India Book of Records presented IIT-Madras students with the record of 'Blockchain Software for Students Body Election.'

"This student-led project has the transformative potential to positively disrupt the way elections are held. By harnessing the inherent trust and immutability offered by blockchain technologies, this work demonstrates their impact on conducting elections..." said IIT-Madras, faculty-in-charge, Webops and Blockchain Club, professor Prabhu Rajagopal.

According to the officials, some of the key advantages of using blockchain technology for elections include considerable cost reduction, offering a tamper-proof process that is verifiable and bringing an innate trust in the election process.

Further reading: Blockchain, Elections
