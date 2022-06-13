Technology News
loading

Huobi Global Launches Investment Arm Named Ivy Blocks to Focus on DeFi, Web 3 Projects

Ivy Blocks’ offerings will also include an asset management platform.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 13 June 2022 19:05 IST
Huobi Global Launches Investment Arm Named Ivy Blocks to Focus on DeFi, Web 3 Projects

Photo Credit: Huobi Group/ Facebook

Ivy Blocks will be providing three core services

Highlights
  • Ivy Blocks will provide support to DeFi platforms on three main fronts
  • The first project to be supported by Ivy Blocks is Capricorn Finance
  • DeFi TVL has dropped by two-thirds since December 2021

Huobi Global, one of the largest trading platforms in the world by volume, has launched a new venture capital arm aimed at investing in upcoming blockchain, Web 3 and decentralised finance (DeFi) projects. The spinoff is called Ivy Blocks, and has over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,770 crore) in assets under management as part of its "war chest." According to a statement issued by the company, this pool of funds will be directed towards "identifying and investing in promising blockchain projects."

Ivy Blocks' offerings through the fund won't be limited to investments alone. The VC arm is also planning on setting up an asset management platform, a blockchain incubator, and a specialised research arm for blockchain initiatives. According to Huobi Global's chief financial officer, Lily Zhang, the company's asset management division would make "liquidity investments" to aid with the launch of the DeFi and Web 3 initiatives.

As per a press release announcing the new investment arm, Ivy Blocks will be providing three core services. To begin with, there will be a liquidity investment department providing an asset management platform for smart DeFi mining and income aggregation. The other two areas the VC firm wants to focus on from the get-go include a department called Ivy Labs, an innovative crypto and blockchain incubator; and Ivy Research, which focuses on blockchain and cryptocurrency research.

"Many promising projects tend to encounter liquidity constraints and a lack of go-to-market support, which present significant barriers to growth," said Huobi Chief Financial Officer Lily Zhang in a statement. The new investment arm "will no doubt contribute towards creating a better, more inclusive DeFi and Web 3 blockchain ecosystem."

Ivy Blocks also announced that Capricorn Finance, an automated market maker decentralised exchange (DEX) built on the Cube blockchain, was the first project to receive funding.

The firm's focus on DeFi comes at a time when the sector's overall value has declined by roughly two-thirds from its peak. When measured in total value locked, or TVL, the DeFi sector is currently worth just under $84 billion (roughly Rs. 6,52,535 crore), according to DeFi TVL aggregator DefiLlama. DeFi TVL peaked north of $252.4 billion (roughly Rs. 19,60,634 crore) in December 2021.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Defi, Dex, Web 3, Huobi Global, Ivy Blocks, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 10T Specifications Tipped in New Leak, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Claimed

Related Stories

Huobi Global Launches Investment Arm Named Ivy Blocks to Focus on DeFi, Web 3 Projects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite With All-New Alexa Voice Remote Lite Debuts
  3. iPhone 14 Selfie Camera May Come With a 6-Piece Lens, Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Price Leaked, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Launched in India: All Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  8. OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Online: Details Here
  9. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery India Launch Teased on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Flip 4 Double Battery Images Leak Hints at Improved Capacity, Charging Speed
  2. Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal Coming to Xbox Game Pass
  3. Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Updates With 4 High-Risk Vulnerability Fixes
  4. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC Expected to Launch This Year, 14.1-Inch iPad Pro in 2023: Reports
  5. Huobi Global Launches Investment Arm Named Ivy Blocks to Focus on DeFi, Web 3 Projects
  6. OnePlus 10T Specifications Tipped in New Leak, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Claimed
  7. Mi Smart Band 6 Price in India Discounted to Rs. 2,999: All Details
  8. Blockchain.com to Release 82 Million Free Domains, Poses Challenge Ethereum Name Service
  9. Realme C35 June OTA Update Brings May Security Patch, Fixes, Improved System Stability: Details
  10. Forza Motorsport 8 Coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X in Spring 2023, Gameplay Trailer Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.