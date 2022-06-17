Technology News
loading

Huobi Thailand to Shut Down After Thai SEC Cancels Exchange License

After closure, Huobi Thailand will cease to have contractual bindings to Huobi Group.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 17 June 2022 15:43 IST
Huobi Thailand to Shut Down After Thai SEC Cancels Exchange License

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Huobi Thailand

Huobi Thailand will shut its cryptocurrency trading platform

Highlights
  • The SEC board of Thailand has revoked its license as an exchange
  • The exchange had already stopped operating since September
  • The SEC confiscated the crypto exchange’s Thai license in May

Hong Kong-listed Huobi Technology Holdings' Thailand vertical is set to shut down from 1 July as per a statement by the company. Huobi said in its announcement that the board of the securities regulator of Thailand has revoked its license as an exchange, making it an unauthorised digital asset trading center in the country. As the company is forced to permanently close the platform on 1 July, 2022, it has reached out to the investors to withdraw funds and has admittedly been doing so for 10 months now.

"However, there are still an amount of out-of-reach customers which we couldn't contact," the trading platform added, according to a statement translated from Thai to English. The unit listed Telegram and email addresses for those that have so far been unable to pull out their assets.

Once the exchange is permanently closed, customers will have no way of reclaiming assets that were on the exchange and "Huobi Thailand will no longer have any connections nor legal bindings with Huobi Group and its affiliates," the company's blog post states.

Its announcement comes after Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced the local unit's delisting as a digital asset trading center. Without providing much detail, the watchdog said Huobi Thailand failed to revise its systems and personnel in line with rules.

According to the Thai SEC, Huobi had been given an extension to remedy the breach of compliance that was spotted after an investigation in February 2021. Despite the exchange's request to be given some time to correct the reported failure, it never met the regulatory requirements set by the authorities.

Ultimately, the SEC ruled Huobi's trading systems, customer asset retention systems and information technology systems as “irreparable” and ordered the exchange to return all assets to its Thai-based customers and clients.

Huobi had launched its Thailand arm back in February 2020 with four digital assets — Bitcoin, Ether, Huobi Token, and Tether — with Thai Baht.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Huobi, Thailand
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Activision Blizzard Board Says Executives Didn't Ignore Sexual Harassment

Related Stories

Huobi Thailand to Shut Down After Thai SEC Cancels Exchange License
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  7. Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Poco X4 GT Set to Launch on June 23: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch on June 22, Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. TRON DAO Withdraw 2.5 Billion TRX From Binance to Re-Peg USDD Stablecoin
  2. Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro With 5ATM Water Resistance Announced, Coming Soon to India
  3. Jio Adds 16.8 Lakh Subscribers in April, Airtel Gains 8.1 Lakhs: TRAI Report
  4. Huobi Thailand to Shut Down After Thai SEC Cancels Exchange License
  5. Activision Blizzard Board Says Executives Didn't Ignore Sexual Harassment
  6. ‘Demonic’ Threat Looms Large Over Crypto Wallets, Metamask and Phantom Deploy Security Patches
  7. Google Pixel Watch to Be Offered in a Variety of Band Options: Report
  8. NASA’s Perseverance Discovers Mysterious “Piece Of Thermal Blanket” On Mars
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Combined Shipment Target Set at 15 Million Units: Report
  10. WhatsApp Group Voice Calls Updated With Options to Mute, Message Specific Participants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.