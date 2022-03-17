HSBC Bank has decided to purchase a chunk of digital land in The Sandbox metaverse in order to engage with sports, esports, and gaming enthusiasts. The British bank will be joining other popular finance brands who are also taking steps into the Web 3 sector with their metaverse entry plans. A fully functional virtual universe is what metaverse can be explained as. It's rich in Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and is gaining popularity among people and brands who want to connect different communities.

Consumer adoption demands more efficient experiences in the metaverse through decentralised and gamified offerings, which is what the agreement between The Sandbox and HSBC intends to explore.

The Sandbox posted an official confirmation on this sealed deal on its Medium handle.

“The metaverse is how people will experience Web 3, the next generation of the Internet — using immersive technologies like AR, Virtual Reality (VR) and extended reality. Through our partnership with The Sandbox we are making our foray into the metaverse,” said Suresh Balaji, HSBC's Chief Marketing Officer for Asia-Pacific.

The Sandbox is a gaming virtual universe that is built on the Ethereum blockchain. It also supports minting, use, and, selling of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in order to add the element of monetisation for gamers on the platform.

The in-game economy is governed by its native token called SAND, each of which is currently priced $3.15 (roughly Rs. 239) on CoinMarketCap.

Several big brands have struck partnerships with The Sandbox to fuel their virtual universe debuts.

The Warner Music Group (WMG), Gucci, Adidas, and, CryptoKitties among others are already in metaverse deals with The Sandbox.

“We're pleased to see large, trusted institutions such as HSBC join The Sandbox open metaverse and embrace the culture of Web3. This is the beginning of a broader adoption of Web3 and the metaverse by institutions driving brand experiences and engagement within this new ecosystem,” Sebastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox said in a statement.

HSBC, however, is not the only financial institution to have forayed into the metaverse.

Earlier this week, American Express filed for seven trademark applications surrounding its foray into the virtual universe and NFT sectors.

Visa, JP Morgan, and Mastercard have also marked their presence in the crypto and metaverse spaces.

Research reports expect the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,719 crore) by 2024.

