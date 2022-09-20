Technology News
loading

Healthcare, Logistics to See Most Benefits via Blockchain: Crypto-Centric Venture Firm Cypher

Inside India’s healthcare sector, which is projected to touch $372 billion (roughly Rs. 29,61,473 crore) this year, medical records are centralised to providers.

Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 September 2022 12:11 IST
Healthcare, Logistics to See Most Benefits via Blockchain: Crypto-Centric Venture Firm Cypher

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Darshak Pandya

Blockchain can reduce major clerical errors and blind spots for industries that adopt the tech

Highlights
  • Indian blockchain startups showing potential
  • Cypher Capital recently launched 40 million Web3 fund for India
  • India awaits regulatory clarity around blockchain and crypto

India recently secured the fourth position on the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index compiled by blockchain research firm Chainalysis. These ranks numbered all the countries based on their varied uses of different crypto-services and India outranked US and Russia on the scale that testified to the growing adoption of crypto in the second-most populous nation in the world. UAE-based crypto-centric investment firm Cypher Capital has highlighted that the blockchain tech can bring most benefits to the healthcare and logistics industries of India.

Inside the healthcare sector in India, that is projected to touch $372 billion (roughly Rs. 29,61,473 crore) this year, medical records are centralised to providers.

“This leads to duplicative data and disjointed records across stakeholders. Healthcare providers need to take utmost care in protecting their records from cyber hacks and outages and blockchain can solve this pain point by establishing a trust-based ecosystem that unifies patient data, and maps out the entire patient journey in the country. Moreover, this data would be much more secure as a single authority cannot control it,” Vineet Budki, Managing Partner and CEO, Cypher Capital told Gadgets 360 in an interview.

Since blockchain facilitates record-keeping via a decentralised ledger, India's logistics sector that balances a market cap of over $250 billion (roughly Rs. 19,90,150 crore), can reduce major clerical errors and blind spots for the logistics sector as well.

“Today, with blockchain, logistics companies can enter into binding agreements using smart contracts, which are traceable and self-governed — removing dependencies on physical paperwork — saving time and administrative costs,” Budki added.

At this point, the Indian crypto community is treading lightly in-terms of pouring investments and building projects in the Web3 space under regulatory uncertainties.

This has, however, not pulled back Indian blockchain and Web3 developers from flocking to other nations in search for opportunities.

“We are seeing a lot of traction coming from Indian start-ups, so talent-wise, it's growing at a rapid pace. Once the regulation clears out, it will act as a growth catalyst, and this is what entrepreneurs currently need: clarity rather than ambiguity,” Budki noted.

In March 2022, Cypher Capital launched a $100 million (roughly Rs. 800 crore) blockchain fund, out of which, it set aside $40 million (roughly Rs. 320 crore) for Indian crypto and blockchain start-ups.

Cypher Capital is amongst many venture firms that are ready to bet on India's potential to develop the Web3 sector. These companies have observed previous patterns of how technological adoption unfolded in the country to be sure enough about giving Indians the space to expand work in the Web3 arena.

“We saw when India moved from offline commerce to online commerce. Despite being a laggard in e-commerce, India has now taken a centre-stage. We are still bullish on India and its potential to disrupt this market,” Budki added.

For any sector to show magnitude of expansion, hiring plays a key role.

At present, blockchain developers account for less than 1 percent of the global developer base making it quite difficult for recruiters to hire top talent in this space.

In the coming years, Budki reckons, a lot of talent will migrate from the tech industry to the blockchain space.

“Recruiters need to keep an eye on candidates that are open and enthusiastic about the industry and should even consider candidates that have no prior experience in crypto/blockchain. We are quite early to have blockchain veterans in the space and it is better to hire talent that is willing to learn and grow,” the Cypher Capital chief pointed.

In a new report, KuCoin crypto exchange has claimed that India currently has over 115 million crypto investors, making for 15 percent of its massive population.

The Indian crypto market is expected to reach the valuation of $241 million (roughly Rs. 1,924 crore) by 2030, the same report had claimed.

Unfortunately, India did not make it to the list of countries, that have taken crypto-friendly measures to contribute to the growth of this nascent industry.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, India, Blockchain, Web3, Logistics, Healthcare
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X Fold+ 5G Specifications, Features Teased by Company Executive; May Launch on September 26
Samsung W23, W23 Flip May Debut as Chinese Variants of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 With 16GB RAM

Related Stories

Healthcare, Logistics to See Most Benefits via Blockchain: Crypto-Centric Venture Firm Cypher
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. Lava Blaze Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  4. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, X3 50 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  6. Vivo V25 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  7. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  9. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Claws Back to $19,300 While Ether Begins Week Post 'Merge' on a High
  2. Google Sued by Online Gaming Firm Winzo for Its New Gaming Policy Involving Real-Money Games
  3. Vivo X90 Pro+ Tipped to Support 100W Fast Charging, 1-Inch Primary Camera Sensor: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A14 Reportedly Enter Testing Phase
  5. Lava Blaze Pro With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Kiwi Farms Hacked After Cloudflare, DDoS-Guard Drop Protection; Usernames Passwords Stolen
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Camera Rattling Bug Fix to Be Rolled Out By Apple Next Week: Mark Gurman
  8. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Render Surfaces Online; Tipped to Run Android 13-Based MIUI 14: All Details
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Sale Date Tipped to Be October 18, Pixel Watch Coming on November 4: Report
  10. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on September 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.