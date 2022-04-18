Technology News
loading

Hack Drains $182 Million from Beanstalk Stablecoin Protocol, Hacker Donates Funds to War-Torn Ukraine

As per security research firm PeckShield, the attacker seems to have donated $250,000 (roughly Rs. 9.5 crore) to a Ukraine relief wallet.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 18 April 2022 15:03 IST
Hack Drains $182 Million from Beanstalk Stablecoin Protocol, Hacker Donates Funds to War-Torn Ukraine

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Gerd Altmann

Beanstalk is working with experts and developers to limit the exploiter's capabilities

Highlights
  • Beanstalk Farms is a Ethereum-based stablecoin protocol
  • The type of attack is called “flash loan”
  • An investigation has been launched

Marking the second nine-figure DeFi breach in a month, hackers stole $182 million (roughly Rs. 1,389 crore) from Beanstalk Farms. The Ethereum-based stablecoin protocol issues a decentralised, credit-based stablecoin called the Bean ERC-20 token that its creators say has good chances of yielding profits for holders. The hacker breached the network via a flaw in newly introduced upgrades to its codebase. The attack has also been identified as an intensive, multi-step action. The hack type has been categorised as a “flash loan” attack, and costed the company millions worth of ETH and BEAN cryptocurrencies.

On April 17, PeakShield, posted about the hack on Twitter, alerting the BeanStalk community.

The security research firm has also said that the attacker seems to have donated $250,000 (roughly Rs. 9.5 crore) from the theft to a Ukraine relief wallet.

Beanstalk Farms, in a Twitter post said that they are asking experts in the DeFi (decentralised finance) sector and Ethereum blockchain to help them limit the exploiter's ability to withdraw funds via centralised exchanges.

Crypto hack mitigation tool Lossless has offered to help the stablecoin protocol in the investigation.

Following the incident, the market for Beanstalk's BEAN stablecoin went down 86 percent from its $1 (roughly Rs. 76) peg, as per CoinGecko.

Meanwhile, security firm Omniscia, which audited Beanstalk's smart contracts, said that the code that was breached was introduced after it had completed its audit process.

“We would like to state that the code exploited in the attack has not been audited by Omniscia as it was introduced beyond our initial audits of the system,” the security firm wrote in a blog post.

The Beanstalk protocol has so far not disclosed any plans to reimburse the victims of this hack, Coindesk said in its report.

The hacker has also been using privacy mixer tool Tornado Cash to wash parts of the stolen tokens and hide the final destination that the deposits are wired to.

In March, Axie Infinity's Ronin blockchain developed by Sky Mavis was exploited for $625 million (roughly Rs. 4,729 crore).

Overall, cyber criminals last year stole over $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 9,606 crore) from the blockchain sector, a report by blockchain research firm CertiK has claimed.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Hack, Beanstalk Stablecoin Protocol
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Reddit Users Can Now Search Through Millions of Comments

Related Stories

Hack Drains $182 Million from Beanstalk Stablecoin Protocol, Hacker Donates Funds to War-Torn Ukraine
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  2. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  3. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  4. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  5. Realme Pad Mini Listed on Company Site, India Launch Imminent
  6. OnePlus Ace Likely to Launch as OnePlus 10R in India
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
  9. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  10. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Shorts Expands to Web and Tablets, Creators Can Now Remix YouTube Videos
  2. Micromax In 2C with a Unisoc T610 SoC Could Arrive in India in April or May
  3. Hack Drains $182 Million from Beanstalk Stablecoin Protocol, Hacker Donates Funds to War-Torn Ukraine
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website, Launch Imminent
  5. Reddit Users Can Now Search Through Millions of Comments
  6. Telegram Update Introduces Custom Notification Sounds, Mute Durations, New Auto-Delete Menus and More
  7. Bitcoin Pirce Falls to Lowest in a Month as Risk Aversion Takes Toll
  8. Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Bring Ads to Free-to-Play Xbox Games This Year
  9. OnePlus Ace Likely to Debut as OnePlus 10R in India, Design Seems to Be Similar
  10. Maruti Suzuki to Launch Multiple Electric Vehicle Models in India Starting in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.