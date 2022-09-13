Google has launched a doodle with countdown to the activation of The Merge update on the Ethereum network. On typing in "Ethereum Merge" or "The Merge" in the Google search string, one can see the calculation of the time before the blockchain network switches to the consensus algorithm proof-of-stake (PoS) based on current difficulty and hash rate. In addition, the doodle contains an "easter egg" — a timer accompanies the drawing of a black and white bear, which are gradually approaching each other. When The Merge is activated, they will unite into a panda.

This feature was first spotted by Google Cloud developer Sam Padilla. He added that Google employees created the timer within two weeks to acknowledge the Ethereum team for "the work they've been doing over the years." Padilla also clarified that the information for the timer comes in real-time from the Ethereum network using nodes hosted by Google.

Hey @VitalikButerin @drakefjustin & other @ethereum folks, go google "the merge" for a fun little surprise & appreciation.



Everyone is so excited for what is coming and appreciative of the work that has been going into this for years. pic.twitter.com/3bgifV6Ywn — Sam Padilla (@theSamPadilla) September 9, 2022

According to official information, the completion of The Merge is scheduled presumably on September 15-16. According to the Ethereum Foundation, the Merge will not “significantly change any parameters that directly influence network capacity or throughput". This means, there won't be any change in the gas fees. It will all depend on demand and supply — when more people use the blockchain the gas, fee charges will be high and when fewer people use it, the fee will reduce.

The company has become increasingly involved in Web3, offering blockchain infrastructure services that use Google Cloud. On the page devoted to its Web3 products, the company lists Nansen, Dapper Labs, and Solana as some of its business partners. Google had also announced that it had formed a Web3 team back in May.

As per a Venture Beat report, Sky Mavis, creator of the NFT game Axie Infinity, announced that it had reached an agreement with Google to use its cloud services for validating transactions on its Ronin network, an Ethereum sidechain designed for use in gaming applications.