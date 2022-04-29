Technology News
loading

Goldman Sachs Issues First Bitcoin-Backed Loan in History, Here’s What We Know

The underlaying volatility of BTC does make such kind of a loan fall under the risky category.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 29 April 2022 11:31 IST
Goldman Sachs Issues First Bitcoin-Backed Loan in History, Here’s What We Know

Photo Credit: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is also looking to tokenise real-life assets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

Highlights
  • Borrower of the Bitcoin-backed loan remains undisclosed
  • Goldman Sachs had begun researching on Bitcoin-backed loans in 2021
  • BTC-backed loan comes with 24-hour risk management

Goldman Sachs has historically issued its first ever Bitcoin-backed loan in order to contribute to the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies. The US-based investment bank lent cash to its undisclosed borrower, collaterised by Bitcoin that is the world's oldest cryptocurrency. As per a spokesperson from Bloomberg, the loan comes with a 24-hour-risk management. The underlaying volatility of BTC does make such kind of a loan fall under the risky category. Goldman Sachs taking this step testifies its support for the crypto sector, which the lender has been exploring in depth.

A Bitcoin-backed loan allows the asset holder to borrow fiat currency like Rupees or Dollars after fronting-up their BTC as a collateral.

Since Bitcoin is volatile, its value is subjected to incurring loss at any point. In such an instance, the borrowing party may be asked to add more collateral against the risk of getting their assets liquidated, CoinTelegraph reported.

The bank had begun researching on Bitcoin-backed loans around December last year.

This is not the first time however, that Goldman Sachs has taken a progressive approach towards experimenting with cryptocurrency.

Earlier this week the lender said that it is looking to tokenise real-life assets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Last month, the investment bank said it is planning to offer over-the-counter (OTC) options trading for Ethereum to its clients.

The bank does not offer spot crypto trading but offers access to crypto Exchange Trader Funds (ETFs) and options trade. Institutional traders usually prefer to invest in crypto through a proxy, as opposed to holding tokens directly.

Meanwhile, other big names in the financial sector that are interested in issuing cryptocurrency-backed loans include Silvergate and Signature, CoinDesk had reported last year.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Goldman Sachs, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Loan
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Sells $4 Billion in Tesla Shares, Says No More Sales Planned

Related Stories

Goldman Sachs Issues First Bitcoin-Backed Loan in History, Here’s What We Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Launched in India: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  4. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  5. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  8. Realme Pad Mini Tablet, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Alexa Can Now Notify Users When Security Camera Spots Person, Package
  2. Smartphone Shipments Globally Dip for Third Consecutive Quarter, Samsung, Apple Continue to Grow: Reports
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Releasing in 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Video India Announces 58 Titles — 35 Series and 23 Movies — for Next Two Years
  5. WhatsApp Getting Quick Reactions, May Offer 8 Emojis to Choose From: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  7. Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Smartphone, Huawei MatePad SE Budget Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Hong Kong's Central Bank Unsure About Motivations Behind Retail CBDC Launch
  9. Tecno Phantom X With 90Hz Curved AMOLED Display, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Prime Minister Modi Hails India as an Investment Destination for Semiconductors Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.