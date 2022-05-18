Technology News
Getty Images to Launch NFT Marketplace in Collaboration With Candy Digital

Getty Images’ NFT marketplace intends to accept both fiat and cryptocurrency payments.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 18 May 2022 20:35 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Getty Images

Many of Getty Images’ analog archival photographs have never been seen before

  • The NFTs will be minted on the Palm blockchain
  • Primary, secondary sales for the NFTs will occur on Candy’s marketplace
  • The Candy marketplace has previously partnered with MLB, WWE

Getty Images, a popular supplier of stock images, editorial photography, video and music for business and consumers, has announced a multi-year partnership with non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem developer Candy Digital. The collaboration will see Getty Images launch its NFT collection and enter into a distinct NFT niche known as Photography NFTs. It will curate photos from over 465 million images, including 135 million analogue images, in its archives — a host of which have never been seen by the general public.

Consequently, Getty Images and Candy Digital will also unveil these archived photo collections in various digital formats. This will allow people to view and collect them for the very first time.

Using Getty Images' extensive image portfolio, Candy Digital will create a variety of NFT products and collections. The initial collection will be available in the coming months. The NFTs will be minted on the Palm blockchain, which is more environmentally friendly than the Ethereum mainnet. The Palm blockchain is also scalable and integrates seamlessly with Uniswap and Metamask.

Purchasing the digital collectables will be possible through the Getty Images marketplace built on Candy. Previously, Candy operated NFT marketplaces for Major League Baseball, the Race Team Alliance, and the WWE. Its platform supports primary and secondary markets with either card or crypto payments.

Regarding the collaboration, the CEO of Getty Images, Craig Peters, said, "This partnership speaks to our mission to connect people with our high quality, exclusive visual content.”

He also noted the company's delight in working with Candy Digital to reach a global audience. “The fast-growing audience of NFT collectors represents significant opportunities for the company and our global photographer community,” he added.

Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital, also expressed his delight at the partnership. He noted the partnership will "creatively bring these iconic and rare photographs from the last two centuries to life for people to experience and collect in a new digital format."

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Terra's Internal Legal Team Resigns After LUNA, UST Debacle

