Technology News
loading

Genesis Announces New Interim Chief, Cuts Jobs by 20 Percent Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter

Genesis employed nearly 260 people before the layoffs, according to the cryptocurrency broker.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 August 2022 00:36 IST
Genesis Announces New Interim Chief, Cuts Jobs by 20 Percent Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter

Photo Credit: Reuters

Genesis announced that Michael Moro (pictured) is stepping away from the CEO role

Highlights
  • Genesis CEO Michael Moro stepped down from the company on Wednesday
  • COO Derar Islim will take over as interim head
  • Genesis is the latest firm to be hit by the so-called "crypto winter"

Genesis Trading on Wednesday named chief operating officer Derar Islim as the interim head of the crypto broker and said it had reduced its headcount by 20 percent. Islim is replacing Michael Moro, who is stepping away from the CEO role effective Wednesday, the company said.

The New York-based company is the latest in the cryptocurrency space to be hit by the so-called "crypto winter", which has compelled a string of high profile firms to shrink their workforce in recent months.

Before the layoffs, Genesis employed nearly 260 people, a spokesperson for the company said.

Last month, Genesis disclosed it had exposure to bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, another casualty of the receding interest in digital assets.

The company, however, had mitigated its losses after Three Arrows failed to meet a margin call, outgoing CEO Moro said at the time, adding that Genesis parent Digital Currency Group had assumed some of the crypto broker's liabilities.

Genesis has also named Tom Conheeney, who was the president of former hedge fund SAC Capital and its successor Point72 Asset Management, as a senior advisor.

Moro will advise the company through the transition, Genesis said, adding it had begun to search for a full-time chief executive.

Meanwhile, even as the cryptocurrency sector shivers in the bleak winter, venture capitalists are pouring money into digital currency and blockchain startups at a pace that's set to outstrip last year's record, Reuters reported in July.

In the first half of the year, VCs bet $17.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,39,600 crore) on such firms, according to data from PitchBook. That puts investment on course to top the record $26.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2,14,630 crore) raised last year, a warmer and happier time for Bitcoin and co, according to the report.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Genesis, Genesis Trading, Cryptocurrency
Delhi High Court Grants Time for Government to Reveal Plans to Regulate De-Platforming of Social Media Users
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says

Related Stories

Genesis Announces New Interim Chief, Cuts Jobs by 20 Percent Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  2. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  4. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  8. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, AM5 Motherboards to Launch on August 30
  9. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  10. Everything You Need to Know About She-Hulk, the Next Marvel Series
#Latest Stories
  1. European Central Bank Steps in as Banks Test Crypto Waters Ahead of Pan-EU Licensing Rules
  2. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Android 13-Based MIUI Beta Update Announced: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says
  4. Genesis Announces New Interim Chief, Cuts Jobs by 20 Percent Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
  5. Delhi High Court Grants Time for Government to Reveal Plans to Regulate De-Platforming of Social Media Users
  6. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season
  7. Coinbase Insider Trading Could Be More Widespread Than First US Case, Study Claims
  8. Jio Leads Race in Adding Mobile Subscribers in June; Airtel, Vodafone Idea Significantly Behind: TRAI
  9. Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  10. NTPC Lowers Carbon Footprint; Plans Projects to Light Up 2 Lakh Households, Reduce CO2 Emissions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.