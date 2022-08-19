Technology News
Gemini Offers Support for Staking Ahead of Ethereum Network's September 15 Merge Event

After years of delay, the Merge is now scheduled to occur on September 15.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 19 August 2022 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: Gemini

Gemini’s announcement comes as other crypto firms expand their staking offerings

  • Gemini will cover infrastructure costs, gas fees
  • Gemini will support staking on Polygon's MATIC token for starters
  • A number of exchanges have expanded to allow staking recently

Crypto exchange Gemini has announced support for staking, allowing its users throughout the US, Singapore, and Hong Kong to earn rewards on eligible crypto assets. Prior to the Gemini Staking product launch, users would have to natively go on-chain to stake their tokens and earn rewards for validating various blockchain networks. Gemini will support Polygon initially, with plans to support Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, and Audius in the future. Gemini's announcement comes as other crypto firms expand their staking offerings ahead of the Ethereum blockchain's much-anticipated Merge.

Gemini stated in their announcement that users who stake with its service will benefit from reduced technical requirements. Gemini will cover infrastructure costs, gas fees, and slashing penalties. It also offers an institutional approach to security rather than having users manage their own keys.

It is not clear whether Gemini plans to run its own validator nodes or whether it will work with external validators.

Franck Kengne, Product Manager at Gemini announcing the new feature said, "The launch of Gemini Staking underscores our continued commitment to offering a full suite of innovative options for our customers to put their crypto assets to work. We continue to seek out new ways to help our customers grow their crypto portfolios and tailor them to their risk appetite — staking is an important next step in that evolution."

This announcement arrives three weeks after Coinbase announced on August 1 it would be expanding its Coinbase Prime — a product geared toward institutional investing — staking offerings to support Ethereum post-proof-of-stake merge. That said, Coinbase did recently state that it would prefer to discontinue its staking service in the unlikely event that it is compelled to censor Ethereum.

Other crypto exchanges including Binance, Kraken, FTX, Kucoin, and, Crypto.com, have also introduced staking services in recent months and years.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Gemini, Staking, Ethereum, Polygon
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
You Thought China’s Tech Slowdown Was Bad

