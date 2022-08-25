GameSwift has announced that it's creating a Web 3 gaming ecosystem that aims to enable the mass adoption of blockchain-based games. This new approach to the market by the fundraising platform on the Terra blockchain came from its strategic partnership with Polygon. This partnership will allow GameSwift, formally StarTerra, to begin setting up its innovative ecosystem, leveraging the Polygon Edge technology and zero-knowledge proof. It aims to become a one-stop shop for games and gamers looking to get involved in Web 3.

GameSwift will benefit from StarTerra's popularity as the first and largest launchpad in the Terra ecosystem as a result of its introduction of gamification to the process of financing new projects and numerous innovations in the field of crowdfunding. Automatic allocation systems, awards for the best participants, and other elements paved the way. The average number of initial decentralised exchange offering investors exceeded the average of DAO Maker, the world's largest Web 3 platform of its type.

As a community-driven ecosystem that provides a comprehensive 360-degree platform for game developers and studios, GameSwift's offerings is the ability for game developers and studios to onboard their Web 2 games into the Web 3 space without hassle. This way, the platform helps to accelerate the growth of Web 3 and blockchain gaming by onboarding Web 2 gamers.

GameSwift identifies as an ecosystem developed by individuals with a passion for gaming, strong technological background in the gaming sector, and an understanding of blockchain innovation, combined with the decentralised financial technologies that expand the opportunities of blockchain gaming. It aims to merge these standalone tenets into a platform that prioritises opening doors to the mass adoption of Web 3 gaming.

Formerly known as StarTerra, GameSwift had undergone a rebranding to enable it to focus on its gaming segments. This is not surprising, given that the reason StarTerra had grown to be one of the largest protocols on the Terra blockchain was due to its gamification of the crowdfunding process.