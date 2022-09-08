Technology News
loading

FTX Exchange Partners With GameStop to Intertwine Crypto, Gaming Communities

While FTX is among world’s biggest crypto exchanges, GameStop was founded back in 1984 and has a current market cap of $7.32 billion (roughly Rs. 58,300 crore).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 8 September 2022 13:22 IST
FTX Exchange Partners With GameStop to Intertwine Crypto, Gaming Communities

Photo Credit: Reuters

The financial terms of the partnership have not been disclosed by either company

Highlights
  • FTX aims to drive crypto adoption
  • GameStop has been foraying into the Web3 sector
  • GameStop recently launched its NFT marketplace

Video gaming, some years ago, emerged as one of the first sectors to have accepted the new-age technologies of blockchain and crypto. Now that the global fintech industry is considering the potential of cryptocurrencies, FTX crypto exchange has decided to play its role in driving more crypto adoption. The US-base exchange has partnered with GameStop to promote the relationship and interaction between the crypto and the gaming communities. This video gaming firm was founded back in 1984 and has a current market cap of $7.32 billion (roughly Rs. 58,300 crore).

As part of their partnership, the companies will promote e-commerce and marketing initiatives for each other.

GameStop retail stores, for instance, will now start carrying FTX gift cards that will allow holders to explore the crypto sector. FTX, on the other hand, is giving GameStop the label of its ‘preferred' retail partner across the US.

“The partnership is intended to introduce more GameStop customers to FTX's community and its marketplaces for digital assets,” said a press release from GameStop.

The financial terms of the partnership have not been disclosed by either company.

This partnership with FTX is GameStop's second significant step towards its venture into the Web3 sector.

Earlier this year, the video game retailer launched its NFT marketplace dedicated to the gaming community. The shopper's stop for game-based digital collectibles had opened to $7.2 million (roughly Rs. 57.30 crore) in its first weekly sales.

Meanwhile, FTX is trying to participate in driving the crypto culture, as much as possible.

A KPMG report recently revealed that FTX has been the third-largest investor in crypto start-ups this year, so far. In the first-half of 2022, FTX has already poured in $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,000 crore) into the sector.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Game, FTX, GameStop
"Premium Tears": Internet Erupts Into Memes As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US

Related Stories

FTX Exchange Partners With GameStop to Intertwine Crypto, Gaming Communities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. "Premium Tears": Memes Erupt As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  5. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  6. Apple's iOS 16 Release Date Set for September 12: All You Need to Know
  7. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  8. Apple Watch Ultra With Rugged Design, Night Mode Launched: All Details
  9. Apple Launch Event Highlights: iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, More Launched
  10. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Exchange Partners With GameStop to Intertwine Crypto, Gaming Communities
  2. "Premium Tears": Internet Erupts Into Memes As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  3. Apple Watch Range to Get New Low Power Mode With WatchOS 9; Update Coming on September 12
  4. Government Reportedly Asks Amazon to Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers Following Cyrus Mistry Car Crash
  5. She-Hulk Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  6. Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Controller Announced, Launches September 21
  7. Apple iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, Focus Mode, More Releasing on September 12
  8. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India; iPhone SE (2022), AirPods (3rd Generation) Get Expensive
  9. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme on Instagram
  10. BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Rally With Greens, Stablecoins See Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.