Technology News
loading

FTX Launches Gaming Unit to Promote Crypto, Blockchain Adoption Among Game Publishers

FTX Gaming will be a platform through which gaming enterprises may launch tokens and offer support for NFTs.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 February 2022 15:07 IST
FTX Launches Gaming Unit to Promote Crypto, Blockchain Adoption Among Game Publishers

Photo Credit: FTX US

FTX is starting a new gaming unit to help incorporate blockchain, NFT elements in games

Highlights
  • Blockchain gaming has generated contrasting opinions so far
  • FTX co-launched a $100 million blockchain gaming fund in November
  • Gaming is an exciting use-case for crypto, according to FTX

Crypto exchange FTX is launching a new division to encourage the onset of digital currencies, blockchain technology, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the gaming world. FTX Gaming, a "crypto as a service" platform, will enable gaming companies to create tokens and provide support for NFTs to customers. Job adverts for FTX Gaming posted since the beginning of February reveals that the new division is onboarding software engineers to form part of a remote team that will help partner companies with blockchain integration.

“We are launching FTX Gaming because we see games as an exciting use case for crypto. There are two billion-plus gamers in the world who have played with and collected digital items, and can now also own them,” an FTX spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Last year in November, FTX announced that it would be co-investing $100 million (roughly Rs. 750 crore) into crypto gaming projects alongside Lightspeed Venture Partners and Solana Ventures. Amy Wu, who was previously a partner at Lightspeed, also recently joined the crypto exchange to lead FTX's new $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,980 crore) Web3 venture fund. At that time, Wu had hinted at a white-label solution for game publishers to integrate various crypto components.

“We can provide all of that white-labelled for the largest gaming companies in the world, and new indie studios that are looking for a turnkey solution,” she told Decrypt at the time. “We're super excited to be a major player in providing and being a technology vendor for the gaming industry.” The launch of FTX Gaming and its "crypto-as-a-service" platform appears to be precisely what Wu was referring to.

While FTX and several other major crypto players have attempted to entice gamers with the promise of integrating crypto and NFTs into their platforms, the reaction has almost universally been hatred, rebellion, and outright rejection of the idea.

Even in the relatively short time since NFTs have become prevalent, there are already numerous examples of gaming companies announcing what they see as an "exciting" plan to integrate NFTs directly into their games or platforms. Almost without exception, these plans end with the company in question having to backtrack after their planned audience riot over the idea.

As an example, French game maker Ubisoft, the publisher of the Assassin's Creed franchise, was heavily slammed in 2021 for planning to launch Ubisoft Quartz. This platform would have enabled players of the company's game, called Ghost Recon, to buy and sell collectibles inside the game as NFTs.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Blockchain, Blockchain Gaming, FTX
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Kicks Off With Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Accessories

Related Stories

FTX Launches Gaming Unit to Promote Crypto, Blockchain Adoption Among Game Publishers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  4. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  5. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India
  6. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
  7. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Redmi Note 11S First Impressions: When Specs Trump Design
  10. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Edge 30 Pro Price in India Tipped, Could Be the Cheapest Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India
  2. India Data Accessibility and Use Policy: IT Ministry Proposes Framework for Government-to-Government Data Sharing
  3. FTX Launches Gaming Unit to Promote Crypto, Blockchain Adoption Among Game Publishers
  4. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Kicks Off With Big Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Accessories
  5. Punjab Politics TV Apps, Website, Social Media Accounts Banned by Centre for Allegedly Disturbing Public Order
  6. Realme V25 Launch Teased; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 12GB RAM
  7. Elden Ring Unlock Time Revealed Ahead of February 25 Release Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Support Page Goes Live; Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website
  9. Spotify Gearing for Web3 Exploration, Posts Job Opening for Senior Engineer
  10. Instagram’s Daily Time Limit Reminders Now Start at 30 Minutes, Up from 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.