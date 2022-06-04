Technology News
loading

FTC Reports Over 46,000 People Lost More Than $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Scams Since 2021

Bitcoin, Tether and Ether were the top cryptocurrencies that people used to pay scammers.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from Reuters | Updated: 4 June 2022 11:29 IST
FTC Reports Over 46,000 People Lost More Than $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Scams Since 2021

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram top platforms for crypto scam

Highlights
  • Nearly 50% people reported losing digital currencies in a scam due to ad
  • The average reported loss for an individual was $2,600
  • Nearly 40% lost in a fraud originating on social media was lost in crypto

More than 46,000 people reported losing over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,770) in cryptocurrency scams since the start of 2021, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in a report on Friday.

Nearly half the people who reported losing digital currencies in a scam said it started with an ad, post or a message on a social media platform, according to the FTC.

The craze for cryptocurrencies was at a fever pitch last year with Bitcoin hitting a record high of $69,000 (roughly Rs. 53.6 lakh) in November. (Bitcoin price in India at 11:12am on June 4 was Rs. 24,38,152)

Reports point to social media and crypto as a combustible combination for fraud, the agency said, adding that about $575 million (roughly Rs. 4,467 crore) of all losses related to digital currency frauds were about "bogus investment opportunities".

Nearly four out of every ten dollars lost in a fraud originating on social media was lost in crypto, far more than any other payment method, with Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram being the top social media platforms in such cases, according to the report.

The average reported loss for an individual was $2,600 (roughly Rs. 2,02,000) and bitcoin, tether and ether were the top cryptocurrencies that people used to pay scammers, the FTC said.

In May, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus labelled 95 percent of cryptocurrency projects "scams and garbage" in a tweet urging his followers to change the general opinion people have about the crypto industry. Markus' tweet states that cryptocurrencies have earned quite a bad reputation since their inception, with many people, especially traditional financial players, using derogatory terms to describe the asset class. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in response, let out a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji to Markus' tweet which the latter lauded as being particularly brilliant.

Adding to his original tweet, Markus said that the people who are going to be "triggered" and "lash out" at his tweet are "scammers." The tweet, as expected, sparked a heated debate among members of the crypto community on Twitter.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTC, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ether, Tether, Twitter, Tesla
Amazon Consumer Business CEO Dave Clark Resigns After 23 Years of Service, Replacement to Be Named Soon

Related Stories

FTC Reports Over 46,000 People Lost More Than $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Scams Since 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched: Details
  4. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  5. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  6. Moto G62 5G Spotted on Retailer Listing, Price, Specifications Tipped
  7. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  8. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  9. Oppo K10 5G Set to Launch in India on June 8: All Details
  10. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Micron Downgraded to ‘Underweight’ Rating as PC, Mobile Demand Slows With Inflation
  2. New York Legislators Pass Bill to Limit Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Burning Fossil Fuels
  3. FTC Reports Over 46,000 People Lost More Than $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Scams Since 2021
  4. Amazon Consumer Business CEO Dave Clark Resigns After 23 Years of Service, Replacement to Be Named Soon
  5. Tether Co-Founder Thinks TerraUSD Crash Could Be the End for Algorithmic Stablecoins
  6. Apple Patent Reimagines MacBook With Apple Pencil Replacing Function Row
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor
  10. Neuroscientists Unravel Link Between Individual Differences in Brain Anatomy and ASD Symptoms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.