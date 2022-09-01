Technology News
loading

French Brand Hermès Establishes Groundwork For Web3 Foray, Details Here

Hermès is looking to provide a high-end virtual shipping experience to its customers via retail stores featuring virtual goods.

By Radhika Parashar |  Updated: 1 September 2022 13:45 IST
French Brand Hermès Establishes Groundwork For Web3 Foray, Details Here

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Hermès

Mike Kondoudis, an USPTO-licensed trademark attorney shared screenshots of Hermès filing on Twitter

Highlights
  • Hermès will use AR and MR to create shopping experience in metaverse
  • Details about the brand’s NFT project remain unknown
  • Previously, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci have also dived deep into Web3

Hermès, the 1837-founded French luxury design house, is looking to give its brand a Web3 twist in a bid to keep pace with the modern-day world. The brand has filed an elaborate trademark application including its intensions to dive into the sectors of cryptocurrencies, metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Hermès is looking to provide a high-end virtual shipping experience to its customers via retail stores featuring virtual goods. Technologies like augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) will be used to create a metaverse-like backdrop for Hermès.

The brand has filed its application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), seeking permission to work with downloadable software to view, store, and manage virtual goods like digital collectibles, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs for use in online worlds.

Mike Kondoudis, an USPTO-licensed trademark attorney, shared screenshots of Hermès filing on Twitter.

As for now, the brand itself has not disclosed any ideas it is considering to explore around its Web3 journey.

It is however established that Hermès will be joining its contemporary brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci, among others.

Just last week, a study by Dune Analytics claimed that the high-end luxury brands that integrated their products with NFTs in recent times have managed to churn out millions in revenue.

A total of $260 million (roughly Rs. 2,074 crore) has collectively been bagged by reputed brands who explored selling NFTs with their products.

While Nike garnered the largest amount of $185.3 million (roughly Rs. 1,478 crore) in NFT sales, Italian luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, jewellery brand Tiffany, and Gucci secured the second, third, and fourth ranks, respectively, in terms of the revenue they gathered via NFT-related projects.

The sector of metaverse is also witnessing a line-up of interesting fashion-related entries that are adding credibility to its existence.

Earlier this year, for instance, the Decentraland metaverse hosted a four-day digital event dedicated to the fashion industry.

Several luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Tommy Hilfiger, Estée Lauder, and Elie Saab had marked their presence on the virtual runways in Decentraland at the time, a CoinTelegraph report has noted.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Hermes, NFT, Metaverse, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
US Orders Nvidia, AMD to Stop Selling Top AI Chips to China

Related Stories

French Brand Hermès Establishes Groundwork For Web3 Foray, Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  2. Seven Upcoming WhatsApp Features to Look Out For
  3. She-Hulk Episode 3 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  8. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Unveiled: All Details
  10. Lenovo Glasses T1 With Micro OLED Displays Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Awards SpaceX Five More Crewed Mission to ISS Worth $1.4 Billion
  2. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. French Brand Hermès Establishes Groundwork For Web3 Foray, Details Here
  4. House of the Dragon Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Steps Down, Game of Thrones Alum Alan Taylor Will Replace Him
  5. US Orders Nvidia, AMD to Stop Selling Top AI Chips to China
  6. She-Hulk Episode 3 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  7. LG OLED Flex TV LX3 With 42-Inch Bendable Display Launched: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  9. Jamtara Season 2 Trailer: Bigger Scams, New Characters, Old Rivalries
  10. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Paid Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.