Technology News
loading

Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State

The bill now awaits approval from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, who reportedly received $40,000 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh) from a crypto mining facility recently.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 3 June 2022 17:59 IST
Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Robert Jones

Complex algorithms need to be solved on advanced computers to mine crypto

Highlights
  • Governor Hochul may give her decision on this bill later this month
  • Bitcoin mining has picked pace in New York State in the US
  • US reportedly houses the world’s largest number of BTC miners

The New York State government in the US is going bullish on promoting green crypto mining. The State Senate has reportedly passed a bill, that could restrict operational permits for fossil fuel plants that power Bitcoin mining. If Governor Kathy Hochul signs this bill, it would also lead to a two-year temporary ban on those crypto miners who are gobbling up the power supply indulging in Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining, infamous for its carbon emission and power consumption issues.

The bill now awaits approval from Hochul, clearance status of which is expected to come later in the month.

For now, Hochul's stance on the bill remains dicy. As per New York Times, she recently received $40,000 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh) from a crypto mining facility.

The bill came into formation after the activity of Bitcoin mining escalated in the New York State, raising environmental concerns.

In order to mine, or generate a cryptocurrency, complex algorithms need to be solved on advanced computers.

These machines need to be plugged-in at all times, due to which they gobble up loads of power causing electricity disruption in areas around.

About 60 percent of Bitcoin-mining activity is powered by fossil fuels.

The global Bitcoin mining network emitted 42 megatons (Mt) of CO2 in 2021, a report by CoinShares had claimed in February.

As of July 2021, 35.4 percent of Bitcoin miners were operating out of the US, the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance had claimed last year. That's a 428 percent increase from September 2020, making US the biggest home for crypto miners.

Infact, the states of New York, Texas, Georgia, and Kentucky have emerged as popular hosts of crypto miners, CNBC had reported in 2021, citing data from Foundry USA.

Meanwhile, New York State's bill further urges the state authorities to create an “environmental impact statement”, after analysing all PoW mining facilities in the region.

The bill, proposed by Democrat Anna Kelles, has been granted preliminary approvals despite crypto-supporting officials issuing warnings that such a rule could push away crypto miners away from the New York State, leaving several people who work in crypto mining hubs, jobless.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, New York, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Mining, Fossil Fuel
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Pay Hinglish Support Rolled Out on iOS and Android

Related Stories

Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  3. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  4. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  5. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  6. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  7. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
  8. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  9. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  10. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
  2. Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video
  3. Five Planets to Line Up in Sky This Month in Rare Conjunction, Will Be Visible With Naked Eyes: How to Watch
  4. Google Pay Hinglish Support Rolled Out on iOS and Android
  5. Google Photos to Be Directly Accessible From Gallery App on ChromeOS for Easy Editing: Report
  6. Street Fighter 6 Arriving in 2023; Characters, New Modes Revealed by Capcom
  7. Facebook, Google, Other Top Tech Firms Warn Indian Cybersecurity Rules May Create an Environment of Fear
  8. Scientists Link 2 Time Crystals Into Single System, Can Be Useful for Quantum Computing
  9. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Clears NBTC, EU Declaration; May Pack 4,500mAh Battery With 33W Charging
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition Tipped to Arrive Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.