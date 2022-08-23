Technology News
loading

Ex-OpenSea Exec Nathaniel Chastain Asks US Court to Dismiss Insider Trading Charges

The US Justice Department indicted Nathaniel Chastain on charges of participating in wire fraud and money laundering.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 23 August 2022 16:43 IST
Ex-OpenSea Exec Nathaniel Chastain Asks US Court to Dismiss Insider Trading Charges

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PiggyBank

The former head of product’s lawyers laid out their reasons why they believe he is not guilty.

Lawyers for former OpenSea head of product Nathaniel Chastain have filed a motion to dismiss an indictment against him on alleged charges of wire fraud and money laundering claims that he made use of insider knowledge of which non-fungible token (NFT) collections were going to be featured on OpenSea. According to court documents, Chastain's legal team has argued that NFTs have not been classified as securities or commodities. Since insider trading has to do with using privileged, non-public information to trade securities, such charges cannot be imposed on the ex-OpenSea employee.

The filing says that the effort to prosecute Chastain "must fail for multiple independent reasons" before highlighting those said reasons. The defendant's lawyers state that the NFTs are neither securities nor commodities and say that the government agrees, adding that the decades of legal developments in the past render the charge of insider trading moot.

The filing reads, "The rub, however, is that the NFTs are neither securities nor commodities. And the government agrees. Thus, we are left with a case of first impression — on multiple fronts. Can the government proceed on a Carpenter wire fraud theory of insider trading in the absence of any allegation involving securities or commodities trading? The government, of course, says yes. The Supreme Court and 40 years of insider trading precedent say no."

The lawyers also claim that the government cannot prove whether the specific crypto transactions it cites qualify as financial transactions under money laundering rules.

Chastain is accused of using confidential OpenSea business information to secretly purchase NFTs shortly before they were featured on the company's homepage. After he bought the NFTs, Chastain allegedly sold them for a profit. He is also accused of conducting purchases using anonymous digital currency wallets and anonymous OpenSea accounts. The company acknowledged the incident in a blog post.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, OpenSea, NFT
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 120Hz Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor: All Details

Related Stories

Ex-OpenSea Exec Nathaniel Chastain Asks US Court to Dismiss Insider Trading Charges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Xiaomi 12T Pro Spotted on Google Play Console Listing, Specifications Tipped
  3. iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India: All Details
  4. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  5. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  7. PayPal Joins Coinbase-Led TRUST Network to Stay on Top of Compliance
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  9. Microsoft Outlook on Android and iOS Will Show More Ads to These Users
  10. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Aadhaar Can Be Used to Avail 8 Online Services by Delhi Government, Not Mandatory for All, UIDAI Says
  2. Google Pixel 6a Passes JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Performs Similar to Pixel 6 Pro
  3. Delivery Firms Step Up Hiring of Gig Workers Ahead of Crucial Festival Season
  4. Xiaomi 12T Pro Google Play Console Listing Tips Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM
  5. Microsoft Outlook Begins Displaying More Ads on iOS and Android Apps: Report
  6. Apple iPad 10th Generation to Feature Touch ID in Power Button: Details
  7. Ex-OpenSea Exec Nathaniel Chastain Asks US Court to Dismiss Insider Trading Charges
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 120Hz Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor: All Details
  9. Investment Giant Invesco Launches Metaverse-Centric Fund of $30 Million
  10. The Game Awards 2022 Announced for December 8, Introduces Best Adaptation Category
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.