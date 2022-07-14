Technology News
Flipkart, Nothing Gear Up for First NFT Drop on FireDrops, Details Here

People who have pre-booked the Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart will be airdropped ‘Nothing Community Dots’, that will unlock special benefits for phone buyers.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 14 July 2022 17:47 IST
Flipkart, Nothing Gear Up for First NFT Drop on FireDrops, Details Here

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Nothing

The Nothing (1) phone will be available on Flipkart from July 21

Highlights
  • Nothing’s NFT drop on FireDrops is powered by GuardianLink
  • These NFTs are called Nothing Community Dots
  • These Community Dots are built on eco-friendly Polygon Blockchain

Nothing, the company behind the much talked about Phone (1), and Flipkart have announced a partnership to launch the very first NFT drop at FireDrops, which is a Web3-focussed feature that will go live on Flipkart starting July 22. People who have pre-booked the Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart will be airdropped ‘Nothing Community Dots', that will unlock special benefits for the phone buyers. These perks include early access to new products and offline events. This particular NFT drop on FireDrops is powered by GuardianLink, an NFT ecosystem company.

Flipkart, with its FireDrops platform, is looking to expand its offerings from physical items to virtual assets as well.

“Innovation and foray in the Web3 space is focused towards driving engagement between brands, businesses, enterprises, and their communities. We are delighted to join hands with Nothing to bring our customers into the Web3 playground with the very first NFT drop at Flipkart FireDrops, hosted on Polygon's blockchain,” Jayandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart said in a press release.

The Community Dot NFTs will be open to be redeemed by anyone who pre-ordered Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart between July 12 and 18.

“We also plan to make not just the phone category, but other ecosystem devices future-ready by enabling sustainable and secure access to Web3,” said Manu Sharma, the Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, commenting on its NFT drop.

To receive the airdrop, community investors will need to log in to their Nothing account, connect or create a crypto wallet, and navigate to the ‘My NFT Page'.

Meanwhile, Nothing's collaboration with Polygon is designed to make the brand one of the first in the core tech sector to integrate real-world products with the fast-growing Web3 space.

As per a Polygon blog post announcing the collaboration, "In the future, the goal is to make all of Nothing's phone products and other ecosystem devices future-ready by supporting sustainable and secure access to Web 3 applications."

The Nothing Phone 1 price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The price for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is Rs. 35,999 and the top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB configurations can be purchased at a price of Rs. 38,999.

The Phone 1 will be available in Black and White colour options on Flipkart from July 21 at 7:00pm.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Comments

Further reading: Flipkart, Nothing, Cryptocurrency, NFT, Polygon, Firedrops
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
